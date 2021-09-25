Riot Games reveal why China's Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifiers slots were allotted to Korea and Japan instead of South Asia

After the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifiers slots of China were redistributed to Korea and Japan, many South Asian fans demanded another slot for their region.

The success of the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) brought many top Valorant teams of the South Asian region, from countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

However, only the winner of VCC, India's Global Esports, could make it to VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, due to the availability of only one slot.

We appreciate the enthusiasm of our South Asian fans, but we had compelling reasons to give those two vacated slots to Korea and Japan.

Many South Asian Valorant fans have demanded another slot in APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, but two more slots were granted to China. Recently, after the withdrawal of slots for China, Riot Games allotted them to Korea and China. This made the South Asian Valorant community ask for the reason behind giving it to those regions instead of South Asia.

Riot Games explains the reason behind giving the two vacant Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifiers slots to Korea and Japan

After the reallocation of slots, Chinese Valorant teams and Japanese team Zeta Division had to withdraw their names from the tournament.

These slots were given to Japan and Korea, making a total of three slots for those regions, including South-East Asia. However, the slot for South Asia continues to remain one.

Currently, the VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifiers slots are divided as follows:

Three slots for South-East Asia

Three slots for Korea

Three slots for Japan

One slot for South-Asia

Both markets have overperformed in global events this year, either competitively or in terms of viewership, and we are confident that reallocating the teams to Korea and Japan will further drive the competitive bar and make for an incredibly exciting APAC LCQ.

Riot Games has observed the markets and observed a better competitive reach in the regions like Korea and Japan. This makes them "confident that reallocating the teams to Korea and Japan will further drive the competitive bar."

We would also like to assure the fans that we're committed to continuing to build the South Asian VALORANT scene in coming years. We are grateful for all the love South Asian fans have given us.

Furthermore, they have taken the concerns of the South Asian Valorant fans under consideration. Even though they won't provide a second slot for South Asia this time, there is a scope of expansion in the future.

Riot Games has said it looks forward to developing and helping with the growth of the South Asian Valorant esports scene and that Riot will bring more opportunities to integrate it.

For now, all South Asian hopes rest on Global Esports to leave a lasting impression at the VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifiers.

