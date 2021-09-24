Valorant community speculates why China lost its APAC Last Chance Qualifier slot to Korea and Japan

China's Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier slots were withdrawn, and given to Korea and Japan because of certain 'logistical issues.'

However, the Valorant community is not quite satisfied with the reasoning behind China losing its slots to VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Many fans are speculating that the major reason might be due to the fact that the title has not officially been released in China.

🔗 playvalorant.com/en-sg/news/esp… The VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier had a team allocation update as China slots were redistributed to other regions and @zetadivision requested to withdraw from the competition. #VCT The VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier had a team allocation update as China slots were redistributed to other regions and @zetadivision requested to withdraw from the competition. #VCT



Initially, slots for China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and South Asia were announced for Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. But after the recent announcement, China will no longer compete in the tournament. This resulted in Chinese teams like ZETA DIVISION withdrawing from the event.

The updated APAC Last Chance Qualifiers slot allocation is as follows:

Three slots for South-East Asia

Three slots for Korea

Three slots for Japan

One slot for South-Asia

Valorant community's reaction to China losing their APAC Last Chance Qualifier slot

Previously, Riot Games had assigned two slots to China for the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. However, the slots had to be updated due to 'logistical issues,' which led to Chinese Valorant teams losing its opportunity to present themselves in an international event.

China is one of the top competitors in the Riot Games' League of Legends, but hasn't grown much on the Valorant esports scene.

A good chunk of the community believes the reason for this cancelation is that the game has not been officially released in the country. The other half of the community thinks that the ping issue may have been a concern for the region, which led to the withdrawal of their slot.

However, some fans are still demanding another slot for South Asia, instead of giving it to Korea and Japan. Valorant community had mixed reactions to the announcement and redistribution of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier slots.

hesketh2 @subzidite2 VALORANT did not get approval in time likely for China Release, causing their LCQ spots to be gone and with the upcoming game freeze, this might be GG VALORANT did not get approval in time likely for China Release, causing their LCQ spots to be gone and with the upcoming game freeze, this might be GG

Nevertheless, the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier will start off on October 11, 2021 with 10 teams from the Asia Pacific region. It will be the last opportunity for all the teams to make it as the Valorant Champions 2021 by winning the tournament.

