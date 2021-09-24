China will be losing APAC Last Chance Qualifier slots to Korea and Japan

Chinese teams will not participate in next month's Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Riot Games announced the same today and revised their slot allocation for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021 Qualifier event.

Previously, China had two slots at the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. After today's announcement, those two slots will be distributed between Korea and Japan, seeing three teams from both of those regions competing for glory.

Remaining two slots of APAC Last Chance Qualifier will be decided as per Circuit Points standings

The APAC LCQ will be the qualifying event for the Asian teams for the Valorant Champions 2021. The event has ten slots in total.

It was first announced that teams from China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and South Asia would compete in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

However, as per the recent announcement, the Chinese teams will not be competing in the tournament. The vacant slots will be distributed to Japan and Korea, and fans will get to see three sides now from these regions.

Moreover, the Japanese team Zeta Division has requested to withdraw from the competition. Their replacement will also be decided soon.

The official announcement from Riot said:

"The team allocation of the VCT APAC LCQ will be updated due to logistical issues that can potentially impact the overall competitive integrity of the tournament. As a result, the slots previously allocated to teams from China will be redistributed to other regions. Additionally, the event will see the departure of Japanese team ZETA DIVISION, who requested to withdraw from the competition. However, the APAC LCQ will proceed with a 10-team format with a replacement team fielded for ZETA DIVISION, and Korea and Japan will each receive one additional slot."

The updated slot divisions are as follows:

Three slots for South-East Asia

Three slots for Korea

Three slots for Japan

One slot for South-Asia

The slots will be decided as per the regional Circuit Point standings. Once the replacement teams are confirmed, the updated tournament bracket and schedule will be published within the next few days.

