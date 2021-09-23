Global Esports headed to Thailand for Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier

Global Esports CEO Rushindra Sinha recently announced that the Global Esports Valorant roster is headed to Thailand for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Riot Games’ Valorant has established a vast competitive esports community within a couple of years. Other than the smaller and medium scaled regional tournaments, Riot Games has organized the Valorant Champions Tour, a series of year-long tournaments that’ll crown the best Valorant team out there.

While South Asia wasn’t a circuit point region, Riot organized the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC), a tournament amongst the South Asian countries whose winner will qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). Indian Team Global Esports won the VCC and have qualified for the LCQ.

Global Esports organizing a new Valorant boot camp in Thailand for the APAC LCQ

Global Esports is one of the most recognizable esports organizations in India. Established in 2017, Global Esports is without question one of the best teams out of the entire South Asia Region. The roster won the Valorant Conquerors Championship and will be representing not only India but the entire region of South Asia at the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

The top-ranking teams of each circuit and the winner of Masters Berlin have already qualified for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. The Last Chance Qualifiers gives unqualified teams an opportunity to make it to Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

As the Winner of VCC, Global Esports will be facing off against the top-ranking unqualified teams of South-East Asia, Japan, and Korea. It was recently announced that the VCT APAC LAQ will be played online due to covid restrictions on Singapore servers.

If Global Esports plays out of their current boot camp in India, the team will have a disadvantage in the form of ping difference. Global Esports CEO Rushindra Sinha recently released a video on his channel regarding the matter.

He explained that he wanted to take the roster to Singapore to play under the most favorable conditions. Singapore is unfortunately closed to anyone with an Indian passport at the moment. As such, the best alternative Global Esports Valorant roster can go for is to head to Thailand for the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Global Esports is also launching an exclusive t-shirt to celebrate this achievement, and 100% of the profits will be used for taking the team to Thailand and setting up the boot camp.

While Global Esports has represented India on the international stage many times, the Valorant roster hasn’t faced any team outside of the South Asian region in tournaments. All eyes are on the roster as fans hold their breath in anticipation of the team making it all the way to the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

