All qualified teams for Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier gives teams from the Asia Pacific region a final chance to qualify for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

With the end of the Masters Berlin, Valorant Champions Tour has entered its final stage. Qualified teams have begun preparation for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin is all set to take place at the end of the year, but before that the teams will battle it out in the Last Chance Qualifier to make their way to the tournament.

Teams competing in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region includes the circuit point areas of South East Asia (SEA), Japan (JP), and Korea (KR). The Last Chance Qualifier also allows one team from South Asia and two teams from China to have a shot at the Valorant Champions.

X10 Esports and Team Secret from the South East Asia region have qualified directly for the Valorant Champions, as have Crazy Racoon from Japan and Vision Striker from Korea.

Valorant Conquerors Championship allowed one team from the South Asia region, which includes - India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives - to qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier. Global Esports from India won by defeating Velocity Gaming by a score of 3-2 and thus qualifying for the APAC LCQ.

South East Asia (SEA) Circuit Point

Paper Rex

Full Sense

Boom Esports

Japan (JP) Circuit Point

Zeta Division

Reject

Korea (KR) Circuit Point

Nuturn Gaming

F4Q

China

TBD

TBD

Valorant Conquerors Championship

Global Esports

NA : October 12-17

EMEA : October 10-17

SA : October 11-17

NA : October 12-17

EMEA : October 10-17

SA : October 11-17

APAC : October 13-17



APAC : October 13-17 https://t.co/fyz0C2OmLf

The Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier is all set to kick off on October 13 and will conclude on 17 October 2021. The winning team will qualify for Valorant Champions Berlin, where they’ll face the best sides in the world.

