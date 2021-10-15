Valorant Champions Tour: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier - standings after week 1

The Valorant Champions Tour, a worldwide tournament series, is currently in its last phase, with qualified teams preparing for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021. These teams consist of the top seeds from each Circuit Point region as well as the winner of Masters Berlin, Gambit Esports.

The top unqualified teams of each region along with the winners of VCC, VOT, and VSA also have the ultimate opportunity to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 through the Last Chance Qualifiers. There are a total of 4 qualifiers: NA, EMEA, APAC, and SA.

Valorant Champions Tour: EMEA LCQ results after week 1

Gambit Esports, the top seed of EMEA Circuit Point, qualified for Valorant Champions by winning Masters Berlin. They’ll be joined by Acend and Fnatic, the second and third seed of the EMEA circuit point respectively.

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier brings together the top unqualified teams from the EMEA region along with the winners of Valorant Strike Arabia, giving them a last chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021.

The qualified teams for Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier are:

G2 Esports - Circuit Point #4

Team Liquid - Circuit Point #5

SuperMassive Blaze - Circuit Point #6

Oxygen Esports - Circuit Point #7

Futbolist - Circuit Point #8

Guild Esports - Circuit Point #9

One Breath Gaming - Circuit Point #10

Anubis Gaming - Valorant Strike Arabia

The brackets and match results of Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier are:

Upper Bracket round 1

G2 Esports vs Anubis Gaming - G2 Esports won (2 - 0)

Futbolist vs Oxygen Esports - Futbolist won (2 - 0)

SuperMassive Blaze vs Guild Esports - Guild won (2 - 1)

Team Liquid vs One Breath Gaming - Team Liquid won (2 - 0)

Upper Bracket round 2

G2 Esports vs Futbolist - G2 Esports won (2 - 1)

Guild Esports vs Team Liquid - Team Liquid won (2 - 0)

Upper Bracket final

G2 Esports vs Team Liquid - TBD 16 October 2021(18.30 IST)

Lower Bracket round 1

Anubis Gaming vs Oxygen Esports - Oxygen Esports won (2 - 0)

SuperMassive Blaze vs One Breath Gaming - SuperMassive Blaze won (2 - 1)

Lower Bracket round 2

Guild Esports vs Oxygen Esports - TBD 15 October 2021 (20.30 IST)

Futbolist vs SuperMassive Blaze - TBD 15 October 2021 (22.30 IST)

Lower Bracket round 3

(Guild Esports/ Oxygen Esports) vs (Futbolist/ SuperMassive Blaze) - TBD 16 October 2021(20.30 IST)

So far in the tournament, the 10th seed of EMEA Circuit Point, One Breath Gaming, and the winner of Valorant Strike Arabia, Anubis Gaming, have been eliminated.

Coupled with that, SuperMassive Blaze, Oxygen Esports, Futbolist and Guild Esports are all hanging by a thread. Hailing from EMEA Circuit Point, each of these seeded teams is only one loss away from elimination.

It is hard to predict which team will win the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, however, both G2 Esports and Team Liquid seem to be the top contenders in the tournament.

