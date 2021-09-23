All qualified teams for Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier is giving teams from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa one last chance to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

With the end of the Masters Berlin, the Valorant Champions Tour entered its final stage, as the qualified teams prepare for the upcoming showdown, Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, set for at the end of this year.

Riot has also given high-ranking unqualified teams a last chance to make their way to the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, with the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

Riot Games first-person shooter Valorant has already gained fans and players across the world. The game has quickly become one of the most played competitive esports titles.

Other than the small and medium tournaments, Riot has organized the Valorant Champions Tour - worldwide year-long tournament series that aims to crown the top Valorant team.

With Gambit Esports winning Masters Berlin, they automatically qualified for the Champions, who were then joined by Acend and Fnatic, runner-up of the Masters Reyjkavik, in the Champions.

A total of four teams will get the opportunity to qualify for the Champions from the four Last Chance Qualifiers. (NA, SA, APAC, and EMEA).

While in Stage 1, the Valorant Champions tour consisted of 10 regions, Europe (EU), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Turkey (TR) was merged into Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA), while the North and South divisions of Latin America were merged into one.

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier allows the top 7 un-qualified EMEA circuit point standees, and the winner of Valorant Strike Arabia, to have the last show at qualifying for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

Circuit Point

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

SuperMassive Blaze

Oxygen Esports

Futbolist

Guild Esports

FroZe

Strike Arabia

TBD

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will kick off on October 10 and conclude on October 17. Riot is yet to announce the event’s format.

The winning team will qualify for the Champions 2021 Berlin, where they’ll face the top rosters in the competition to leave their mark as one of the best.

