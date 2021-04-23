Why CS: GO star Device left Astralis for NiP

Ninjas in Pyjamas (NiP) recently announced that the Swedish CS: GO team has managed to acquire Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz for the upcoming Stockholm Major.

Although Reedtz has confirmed that bidding farewell to Astralis has been extremely tough, the worldwide pandemic has made things a lot harder for the CS: GO superstar.

Reedtz further confirmed that he has been living in Sweden for quite a while now and has gotten used to the language.

This, along with the massive prospect of NiP's young and exciting CS: GO roster, was enough to convince Reedtz to join the Swedish team. However, multiple fans in the community also suspect that his decision could be based on the long string of disappointing performances that Astralis has put up in 2021.

Astralis' performances at all CS: GO tournaments in 2021 (Image via Liquipedia)

Dev1ce leaves Astralis for NiP's CS: GO roster

When asked about his plans, Reedtz promptly mentioned that his current goal is to win the upcoming Stockholm Major and "bring that home to Sweden." Having said that, it is also true that the CS: GO superstar has been facing problems with Atralis since the beginning of 2021.

Advertisement

After losing 2-0 to Natus Vincere in the finals of the BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020, Astralis has failed to secure a single top-four finish in their next three tournaments.

Following a crushing defeat against BIG at the BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021, Reedtz found himself exiting the tournament with a 7th-9th place finish.

Things seemed to worsen for Astralis after the team secured a 5th-6th finish in both the ESL Pro League Season 13, as well as the Intel Extreme Masters XV - World Championship. The final blow came at the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021, where OG knocked out Astralis in the first round of the tournament with a 9th-16th place finish.

However, as Astralis failed to rack up any notable results in 2021, Reedtz continued to impress fans across the CS: GO community with his immaculate plays. Nevertheless, as things stand at the moment, Reedtz's five-year-long journey with Astralis has finally come to an end.

With that said, it is obvious that the CS: GO superstar will be looking to add to his tally of four Major championships. As for how Reedtz will perform in the upcoming Major, it will be exciting to watch.