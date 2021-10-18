All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 so far

The Valorant Champions Tour has reached its final stages as the qualified teams prepare for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021.

The VCT is a series of Challengers and Masters tournaments distributed across three stages, where teams from all corners of the world participate to determine the top Valorant team.

The Valorant Champions 2021 is all set to take place this December in Berlin, where the top 16 teams from across the world and all Circuit Point regions will compete to determine the best Valorant side.

Participants at the Valorant Champions 2021

The Valorant Champions 2021 is the culmination of the year-long globe-spanning Valorant Champions Tour. The best of the best will face off against each other here to determine the ultimate winner.

Throughout the year, teams have been gathering Circuit Points in their regional tables, based on performances at the Challengers and Masters. The top sides from each regional Circuit Point have qualified for Valorant Champions 2021.

All in all, there are seven Circuit Point regions:

North America (NA) Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Southeast Asia (SEA) Brazil (BR) Latin America (LATAM) Korea (KR) Japan (JP)

The winner of the Stage 3 Masters, Berlin, Gambit Esports, has also qualified. Riot Games has given the top-ranked unqualified teams, along with the winners of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, Valorant Oceania Tour, and Valorant Strike Arabia a chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021.

The qualified teams are as follows;

Masters Berlin

Gambit Esports - Winner

Circuit Points

Sentinels - NA Circuit Points #1

Team Envy - NA Circuit Points #2

Acend - EMEA Circuit Points #1

Fnatic - EMEA Circuit Points #2

Team Vikings - BR Circuit Points #1

Keyd Stars - BR Circuit Points #2

X10 Esports - SEA Circuit Points #1

Team Secret - SEA Circuit Points #2

KRU Esports - LATAM Circuit Point #1

Vision Strikers - KR Circuit Point #1

Crazy Racoon - JP Circuit Point #1

Last Chance Qualifier

Team Liquid - EMEA LCQ

Full Sense - APAC LCQ

Furia Esports - SA LCQ

TBD - NA LCQ

While the NA Last Chance Qualifier was originally scheduled to conclude by October 17, it has since been delayed to unspecified dates.

It will undoubtedly be interesting to see which team claims the title of Valorant champions at the year-end Valorant Champions 2021.

