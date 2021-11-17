Magepunk 2.0 in Valorant: Release date and time for all regions revealed

Valorant's highly anticipated patch 3.10 will soon be followed by the upcoming new weapon skin bundle. The community was smitten by the vintage futuristic design of the Magepunk collection, and there was a clamor for more of it.

Riot Games has had a stellar year in the weapons cosmetics department. The Magepunk 2.0 is also sure to make players happy, albeit with some caveats.

Price and release date

Being a premium skin, every gun in the Magepunk 2.0 bundle is expected to cost 1775 Valorant Points, and the Shock Gauntlet melee weapon will come at 3550 Valorant Points. The entire bundle will be purchasable for 7100 Valorant Points.

Although it was thought at first that the new bundle would arrive with patch 3.10, it seems that Magepunk 2.0 will be a little late. The skins are anticipated to drop around the world in the next few hours, with specific timings being:

2.00 pm PDT

5.00 pm ET

10.00 pm BST

3.30 am IST (next day)

7.00 am JST (next day)

As can be seen, only a few more hours to go before Valorant's newest skin bundle graces the store. The biggest disappointment has been the fact that neither Vandal nor Phantom are involved in the collection.

Given this is a sequel, it is highly unlikely that players will get any of those rifles with the Magepunk skin any time soon.

Valorant Magepunk 2.0: Back to the future

Episode 3 has seen several spectacular weapon skins with carefully thought-out animations. There were skin bundles that resulted from collaborations, like SPECTRUM (Valorant x Zedd) and Ruination (Valorant x League of Legends).

The last bundle, called Radiant Crisis 001, introduced a comic book effect to Valorant and was a refreshing take on guns and bullets.

With Magepunk 2.0, players will be taken back to the dystopic steampunk nature of the first iteration. The skins, in a nutshell, look fantastic.

The same kill animation from the previous Magepunk has been retained here: electrocution in a transparent cylindrical cell. The machinistic electric VFX with darker color tones sounds almost magical.

The bundle will be including skins for the following weapons:

Operator

Ares

Guardian

Sheriff

Shock Gauntlet (Melee)

For further details regarding animation, check here.

The bundle has four available chromas: Blue (default), Green, Pink, and Gold. With how it has been recently, even the melee weapon will likely have color variants.

Edited by Ravi Iyer