Valorant's new Magepunk 2.0 bundle: Animation, release date, and more

A new patch for Valorant is always a piece of exciting news for all those involved. With patch 3.10, not only have there been significant updates to the game, specifically competitive queueing and the inclusion of Chamber, but it also announced the upcoming arrival of the latest weapon skin bundle.

Magepunk 2.0 follows Glitchpop and Prime in becoming a sequel to the beloved aesthetic bundle of Magepunk. The Victorian-era infused bundle was a source of major delight for the community, at large, especially the Ghost skin.

With the sequel, Riot Games will capitalize on the charm of the former and add more weapons to this bundle family.

Further details about Valorant's Magepunk 2.0 bundle

Riot has provided players with innumerable choices for weapon cosmetics. They have regularly put out newer premium-tier skin bundles this year, and each has felt unique and a treat in their own right.

Their last skin bundle, Radiant Crisis 001, brought a comic book feel to Valorant.

Now that Magepunk 2.0 has been confirmed, gamers get to learn further details about the skin bundle. It is going to have the skins of the following weapons: Sheriff, Ares, Guardian, Operator, and a Melee Shock Gauntlet.

The lack of a Phantom or Vandal skin is sure to rile up the Valorant users even with the second bundle of Magepunk. Given that this is one of the most popular sets that Riot has brought out, the machinistic steampunk vibe with electricity flowing and sound, it is unfortunate that none of those rifles make the cut.

The kill animation is the same as the previous bundle, encasing the agent's body in a cylindrical transparent case and then electrocuting it. There are four Chromas to tinker with — Blue, Pink, Gold, Green.

Given there has not been much change from its predecessor, Magepunk 2.0 is expected to have the same four levels:

Level 1 - Base

Level 2 - VFX

Level 3 - Animation

Level 4 - Finisher

The crown jewel of the new bundle is the Operator skin. Fans of the Op are sure to be happy with the new scope animation and the feel of the steampunk with the gun.

The melee weapon provided is kind of similar in design to the Oni Claw. Here, though, the blade pops out like the hidden blade in Assassin's Creed.

When is Magepunk 2.0 releasing?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Magepunk 2.0 is expected to be released in the next seventeen hours in Valorant as the Radiant Crisis 001 will be taken off the store. Since it is a Premium skin, it will probably be priced the same as the previous Magepunk: 1775 Valorant Points for each weapon, 3550 VP for the melee, and 7100 VP for the bundle.

Edited by Ravi Iyer