Valorant introduces new Radiant Crisis 001 Bundle with patch 3.09

Valorant is ready to introduce the new Radiant Crisis 001 Bundle with the deployment of the new patch 3.09 tomorrow.

As is customary with every Valorant update, Riot Games not only introduces gameplay changes, but also adds new sets of weapon skins, cosmetics and bundles.

The new Radiant Crisis 001 weapon skin bundle is the latest set of cosmetics that will be ready to ship with update 3.09 tomorrow. Players may purchase it via the Valorant store to add it to their arsenal.

Everything to know about the Valorant’s upcoming Radiant Crisis 001 Bundle

The upcoming Radiant Crisis 001 weapon skin bundle has some unique features that players will get to see for the first time in the game since its release last year. With the new visual texture design along with custom visual effects and kill banner and finisher, this is assumed to be one of the best cosmetic bundles in-game till date. Sean Marino, Valorant's associate art director, had the following to share regarding the new bundle:

“With a lot of our skins, the challenge is to try and take a thematic or an idea and appropriately interpret it into the Valorant art style. With Radiant Crisis (comicbook), the goal was flipped. We wanted to see if we could take an art style that existed outside the world of VALORANT and bring it into the game.”

The upcoming Radiant Crisis 001 weapon skin bundle belongs to Valorant's Premium Edition (PE) Tier skin bundle, which means the entire bundle will cost 7100 Valorant Points (VP), the title's in-game currency. However, players can also buy the weapons skins individually which will be costing around 1750 VP each. Players need to spend real-life money to purchase Valorant Points (VP).

Valorant Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle details:

The upcoming Radiant Crisis 001 weapon skin bundle will have four different weapon skins along with one melee skin. Here is the list of items for the Radiant Crisis 001 weapon skin bundle:

Bucky

Spectre

Phantom

Classic

Melee

The bundle will drop tomorrow in the Valorant Store with the deployment of the new patch 3.09. Players will get 14 days to grab this weapon skin bundle.

Edited by Danyal Arabi