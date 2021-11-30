“Janna would help sell copies”, Maximilian Dood takes his pick of League of Legends Champions that he wants in Project L

With Tony and Tom Cannon showcasing Riot Games’ upcoming League of Legends-based fighting game, Project L, the gaming community has been trying to predict the roster. After all, the champions of Runeterra are very distinct from each other.

Fighting game personality, Maximilian Dood, recently talked about the upcoming Project L on his stream and went on to pick his choices from the League of Legends roster, based on the way they play in the game.

Maximilian Dood’s top picks for his Project L roster

The video starts off with Max saying up-front that he does not know anything about League of Legends, and how he does not care much about it, even though he is excited to play Project L.

To him, the situation is like 'DragonBall FighterZ', where he wanted to play the game but doesn’t want to sit through the rest of the media, given how big and vast it is.

Next, Maximilian Dood starts checking the roster out after his chat asks him to, and roughly picks his choices from the League of Legends roster he wants in Project L. The choices for the roster were based on what appealed to Max, based on their appearance, their abilities, and what would help the health of the game in the long run.

For example, Max picks Janna because she would help sell copies of the game, due to her beautiful appearance.

He also picks Rumble because he looks cute and like a character that would add variety. He also picked Pantheon, saying that he would love to play the character and it is a personal request.

Apart from this, Max picks a lot of characters like Caitlyn, Ezrael, Graves, Vi, and several others. The list is pretty big, and the video in itself is very entertaining; seeing how Maximilian Dood compares the character design of League of Legends characters to existing fighting game characters, and cracks jokes every now and then.

Project L is an upcoming free-to-play fighting game developed by Tom and Tony Cannon and Riot Games. Although no release date has been announced and not much about the game is known yet, the duo did say that information will soon start dropping more frequently.

