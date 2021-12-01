League of Legends patch 11.24 preview: Riot provides details for all Items and Drake changes

With League of Legends patch 11.24 set to go live next week, Riot Games has showcased some changes that players can expect in the preseason’s first major update,
Riot Phlox tweeted about some tweaks that will hit the items this time around, along with the changes they would like to introduce to the Hextech and Chemtech drakes and drake souls.
League of Legends patch 11.24 will be quite a big one, as the developers will try to balance all of the preseason changes before the competitive season for 2022 officially kicks off.
What to expect from League of Legends patch 11.24
1) League of Legends champion buffs
Ivern
- Krug Freedom Experience: 37 >>> 95 - Krug Freedom Gold: 39 >>> 85
Samira
- R Mana Cost: 100/50/0 >>> 0 at all ranks
Caitlyn
- NEW: Caitlyn’s next autoattack gets a partial timer reset whenever she targets an enemy marked by traps or nets.
2) League of Legends champion nerfs
Camille
- E Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/15/14/13/12
- W Sweetspot Damage: 6/6.50/7.5/8 (+3.3 per 100 bonus AD) % Max HP >>>5/5.5/6/6.5/7 (+2.5 per 100 bonus AD) % Max HP
3) League of legends system buffs
Archangel's Staff
- Combine Cost: 950 (3000g total) >>> 550 (2600g total)
Chemtech Mini Buff
- Damage Amp: up to 5% >>> up to 6%
Hextech Mini Buff
- Bonus AS: 5% >>> 6% – Bonus Haste: 5 >>> 6
Conqueror
- Duration: 4s >>> 5s — Adaptive Per Stack: 2-4 >>> 2-4.5
4) League of Legends system nerfs
Predator
- Maximum Move Speed: 60% >>> 45% – Ramp-up Time: 1s >>> 1.5s
Chemtech Dragon Soul
- Bleed Out Time: 5s >>> 4s - Damage Output Reduction: 33% >>> 40%
Crown Shattered Queen
- Ability Power: 70 >>> 60
Cosmic Drive
- Ability Power: 75 >>> 65 - Health: 250 >>> 200 Spelldance Move Speed: 20-10% >>> 15-5%
Evenshroud
- Damage Increase: 12% >>> 9% - Duration: 5s >>> 4s
Frostfire Gauntlet
- Damage: 20-100 (+0.5% Max Health) >>> 12-85 (no HP Ratio)
Axiom Arc
- Ultimate Refund: 25% >>> 20%
5) League of Legends adjustments
Lethal Tempo
- Melee AS per stack: 15% >>> 13% — Ranged AS per stack: 5% >>> 7% — Ranged bonus Attack Range: 100 >>> 75
Kled
- Skaarl's Base HP counts as base HP — Skaarl Base Health: 400-1420 >>> 400-1550 - E Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 13/12/11/10/9 — E Ratio: 60% >>> 65%
Glacial Augment
ALSO READArticle Continues below
- Slow Amount: 35% >>> 30% — AD Ratio: 2% per 100 bonus AD >>> 4% per 100 AD
- AP Ratio: 2% per 100 AP >>> 3% per AP - H&S Ratio: 5%ɔer 100 H&S >>> 7% per 100 H&S