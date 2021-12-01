×
League of Legends patch 11.24 preview: Riot provides details for all Items and Drake changes

League of Legends patch 11.24 preview (Images via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Dec 01, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Feature

With League of Legends patch 11.24 set to go live next week, Riot Games has showcased some changes that players can expect in the preseason’s first major update,

Riot Phlox tweeted about some tweaks that will hit the items this time around, along with the changes they would like to introduce to the Hextech and Chemtech drakes and drake souls.

11.24 Patch Preview with content!There are a few changes from the last one so read closely. As always there are a lot of bugfixes this patch so big shoutout to everyone who reports them!Chemtech and Hextech will be back to normal spawn rates come 11.24 https://t.co/1xQxJVItoi

League of Legends patch 11.24 will be quite a big one, as the developers will try to balance all of the preseason changes before the competitive season for 2022 officially kicks off.

What to expect from League of Legends patch 11.24

@RiotPhlox That Kled Change just makes it so now Skaarl's HP doesn't count towards bonus HP, weird change imo..Since Titanic scales with your BONUS HP, but since Skaarl's HP now counts as base it nerfs the item on him..Wording is weird so kinda feels like a nerf from this angle.. https://t.co/mg47bpNjYN

1) League of Legends champion buffs

Ivern

  • Krug Freedom Experience: 37 >>> 95 - Krug Freedom Gold: 39 >>> 85

Samira

  • R Mana Cost: 100/50/0 >>> 0 at all ranks

Caitlyn

  • NEW: Caitlyn’s next autoattack gets a partial timer reset whenever she targets an enemy marked by traps or nets.

2) League of Legends champion nerfs

Camille

  • E Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/15/14/13/12
  • W Sweetspot Damage: 6/6.50/7.5/8 (+3.3 per 100 bonus AD) % Max HP >>>5/5.5/6/6.5/7 (+2.5 per 100 bonus AD) % Max HP

3) League of legends system buffs

Archangel's Staff

  • Combine Cost: 950 (3000g total) >>> 550 (2600g total)

Chemtech Mini Buff

  • Damage Amp: up to 5% >>> up to 6%

Hextech Mini Buff

  • Bonus AS: 5% >>> 6% – Bonus Haste: 5 >>> 6

Conqueror

  • Duration: 4s >>> 5s — Adaptive Per Stack: 2-4 >>> 2-4.5

4) League of Legends system nerfs

Predator

  • Maximum Move Speed: 60% >>> 45% – Ramp-up Time: 1s >>> 1.5s

Chemtech Dragon Soul

  • Bleed Out Time: 5s >>> 4s - Damage Output Reduction: 33% >>> 40%

Crown Shattered Queen

  • Ability Power: 70 >>> 60

Cosmic Drive

  • Ability Power: 75 >>> 65 - Health: 250 >>> 200 Spelldance Move Speed: 20-10% >>> 15-5%

Evenshroud

  • Damage Increase: 12% >>> 9% - Duration: 5s >>> 4s

Frostfire Gauntlet

  • Damage: 20-100 (+0.5% Max Health) >>> 12-85 (no HP Ratio)

Axiom Arc

  • Ultimate Refund: 25% >>> 20%

5) League of Legends adjustments

Lethal Tempo

  • Melee AS per stack: 15% >>> 13% — Ranged AS per stack: 5% >>> 7% — Ranged bonus Attack Range: 100 >>> 75

Kled

  • Skaarl's Base HP counts as base HP — Skaarl Base Health: 400-1420 >>> 400-1550 - E Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 13/12/11/10/9 — E Ratio: 60% >>> 65%

Glacial Augment

  • Slow Amount: 35% >>> 30% — AD Ratio: 2% per 100 bonus AD >>> 4% per 100 AD
  • AP Ratio: 2% per 100 AP >>> 3% per AP - H&S Ratio: 5%ɔer 100 H&S >>> 7% per 100 H&S

Edited by Ravi Iyer
