League of Legends patch 11.24 preview: Riot provides details for all Items and Drake changes

With League of Legends patch 11.24 set to go live next week, Riot Games has showcased some changes that players can expect in the preseason’s first major update,

Riot Phlox tweeted about some tweaks that will hit the items this time around, along with the changes they would like to introduce to the Hextech and Chemtech drakes and drake souls.

Phlox @RiotPhlox 11.24 Patch Preview with content!



There are a few changes from the last one so read closely. As always there are a lot of bugfixes this patch so big shoutout to everyone who reports them!



Chemtech and Hextech will be back to normal spawn rates come 11.24

League of Legends patch 11.24 will be quite a big one, as the developers will try to balance all of the preseason changes before the competitive season for 2022 officially kicks off.

What to expect from League of Legends patch 11.24

Kampsycho @Kampsycho



Since Titanic scales with your BONUS HP, but since Skaarl's HP now counts as base it nerfs the item on him..



Wording is weird so kinda feels like a nerf from this angle..

1) League of Legends champion buffs

Ivern

Krug Freedom Experience: 37 >>> 95 - Krug Freedom Gold: 39 >>> 85

Samira

R Mana Cost: 100/50/0 >>> 0 at all ranks

Caitlyn

NEW: Caitlyn’s next autoattack gets a partial timer reset whenever she targets an enemy marked by traps or nets.

2) League of Legends champion nerfs

Camille

E Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/15/14/13/12

W Sweetspot Damage: 6/6.50/7.5/8 (+3.3 per 100 bonus AD) % Max HP >>>5/5.5/6/6.5/7 (+2.5 per 100 bonus AD) % Max HP

3) League of legends system buffs

Archangel's Staff

Combine Cost: 950 (3000g total) >>> 550 (2600g total)

Chemtech Mini Buff

Damage Amp: up to 5% >>> up to 6%

Hextech Mini Buff

Bonus AS: 5% >>> 6% – Bonus Haste: 5 >>> 6

Conqueror

Duration: 4s >>> 5s — Adaptive Per Stack: 2-4 >>> 2-4.5

4) League of Legends system nerfs

Predator

Maximum Move Speed: 60% >>> 45% – Ramp-up Time: 1s >>> 1.5s

Chemtech Dragon Soul

Bleed Out Time: 5s >>> 4s - Damage Output Reduction: 33% >>> 40%

Crown Shattered Queen

Ability Power: 70 >>> 60

Cosmic Drive

Ability Power: 75 >>> 65 - Health: 250 >>> 200 Spelldance Move Speed: 20-10% >>> 15-5%

Evenshroud

Damage Increase: 12% >>> 9% - Duration: 5s >>> 4s

Frostfire Gauntlet

Damage: 20-100 (+0.5% Max Health) >>> 12-85 (no HP Ratio)

Axiom Arc

Ultimate Refund: 25% >>> 20%

5) League of Legends adjustments

Lethal Tempo

Melee AS per stack: 15% >>> 13% — Ranged AS per stack: 5% >>> 7% — Ranged bonus Attack Range: 100 >>> 75

Kled

Skaarl's Base HP counts as base HP — Skaarl Base Health: 400-1420 >>> 400-1550 - E Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 13/12/11/10/9 — E Ratio: 60% >>> 65%

Glacial Augment

Slow Amount: 35% >>> 30% — AD Ratio: 2% per 100 bonus AD >>> 4% per 100 AD

AP Ratio: 2% per 100 AP >>> 3% per AP - H&S Ratio: 5%ɔer 100 H&S >>> 7% per 100 H&S

