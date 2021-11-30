League of Legends patch 11.24 early notes: Nerfs to Chemtech Soul and Camille, changes to Axiom Arc

League of Legends patch 11.24 is set to go live next week, and the upcoming changes are scheduled to be the first significant preseason update.
The preseason 12 that hit with patch 11.23 brought in a significant amount of changes to the game, which looked to introduce new Legendary and Mythic items, new Elemental Drakes, as well as a completely upgraded bounty system.
With update 11.24, the League of Legends developers will be looking to balance some of the rough edges that the preseason brought along with it. In a recent tweet, Riot Phlox showcased some of the changes Riot will be introducing next week.
There will be a lot of nerfs, buffs, and adjustments this time around, which is not surprising as the developers want to balance the new League of Legends preseason as much as possible before the competitive scene for season 12 officially kicks off.
League of Legends patch 11.24 early notes
1). Champion Buffs:
- Ivern
@). Champion Nerfs:
- Camille
The Camille nerfs were a long time coming. She is currently one of the most dominant champions in the top lane, and League of Legends fans were looking for her nerf for quite some time now.
3). System Buffs:
- Archangel’s Staff
- Chemtech Mini Dragon Buff
- Hextech Mini Dragon buff
- Conqueror
4). System Nerfs:
- Predator
- Chemtech Dragon soul
- Crown of the Shattered Queen
- Cosmic Drive
- Evenshroud
- Frostfire Gauntlet
- Glacial Augment
The Chemtech DragonSoul has been one of the most over-tuned and broken additions to the League of Legends preseason. It has turned out to be one of the biggest winning conditions of the game, making it impossible to deal with or counter a team that possesses this.
5). Adjustments:
- Lethal Tempo
- Axiom Arc
- Kled
The Nocturne-Axiom Arc exploit has become one of the go-to picks and build paths in the jungle during the preseason. From mid-game onwards, Nocturne can spam his ultimate after every 10 seconds making him impossible to deal with in solo-queue.