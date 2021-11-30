League of Legends patch 11.24 early notes: Nerfs to Chemtech Soul and Camille, changes to Axiom Arc

League of Legends patch 11.24 is set to go live next week, and the upcoming changes are scheduled to be the first significant preseason update.

The preseason 12 that hit with patch 11.23 brought in a significant amount of changes to the game, which looked to introduce new Legendary and Mythic items, new Elemental Drakes, as well as a completely upgraded bounty system.

With update 11.24, the League of Legends developers will be looking to balance some of the rough edges that the preseason brought along with it. In a recent tweet, Riot Phlox showcased some of the changes Riot will be introducing next week.

Phlox @RiotPhlox Hey all!



11.24 Patch Preview coming in hot. Mainly system changes as we follow up on preseason patch but we've got a few champions sprinkled in too.



We're still watching bounties/other systems/other champions but no changes this patch for them. Hey all!11.24 Patch Preview coming in hot. Mainly system changes as we follow up on preseason patch but we've got a few champions sprinkled in too. We're still watching bounties/other systems/other champions but no changes this patch for them. https://t.co/bQe7kOJSEC

There will be a lot of nerfs, buffs, and adjustments this time around, which is not surprising as the developers want to balance the new League of Legends preseason as much as possible before the competitive scene for season 12 officially kicks off.

League of Legends patch 11.24 early notes

Kampsycho @Kampsycho

Now if only the remaining 3 can get clapped.



Preseason's been weird, lots of new builds to try out but some of items like Crown probly needs to be made Ranged only before its too late..



Anyway hope Yorick can get some QoL / Bugfixes.. @RiotPhlox HOTDAMN A CAMILLE NERF, WE'RE BLESSED.Now if only the remaining 3 can get clapped.Preseason's been weird, lots of new builds to try out but some of items like Crown probly needs to be made Ranged only before its too late..Anyway hope Yorick can get some QoL / Bugfixes.. @RiotPhlox HOTDAMN A CAMILLE NERF, WE'RE BLESSED.Now if only the remaining 3 can get clapped.Preseason's been weird, lots of new builds to try out but some of items like Crown probly needs to be made Ranged only before its too late..Anyway hope Yorick can get some QoL / Bugfixes.. https://t.co/Q1BxE1t39s

1). Champion Buffs:

Ivern

@). Champion Nerfs:

Camille

The Camille nerfs were a long time coming. She is currently one of the most dominant champions in the top lane, and League of Legends fans were looking for her nerf for quite some time now.

3). System Buffs:

Archangel’s Staff

Chemtech Mini Dragon Buff

Hextech Mini Dragon buff

Conqueror

4). System Nerfs:

Predator

Chemtech Dragon soul

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Cosmic Drive

Evenshroud

Frostfire Gauntlet

Glacial Augment

The Chemtech DragonSoul has been one of the most over-tuned and broken additions to the League of Legends preseason. It has turned out to be one of the biggest winning conditions of the game, making it impossible to deal with or counter a team that possesses this.

5). Adjustments:

Lethal Tempo

Axiom Arc

Kled

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Nocturne-Axiom Arc exploit has become one of the go-to picks and build paths in the jungle during the preseason. From mid-game onwards, Nocturne can spam his ultimate after every 10 seconds making him impossible to deal with in solo-queue.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha