Top 5 ADC champions and builds to try out in League of Legends pre-season 12

The ADC (Attack Damage Carry) role is one of the most vital positions within League of Legends and that is because this particular role requires precision and accuracy, in terms of both farming and laning.

While many might say that the ADC role has been toned down significantly, there is no denying that they have massive responsibilities within teamfights. The role of an ADC is to farm up and then start doing damage when fights break out.

While the options within this role are quite limited, there are a few champions in the current meta that stand out. These champions are inherently strong and provide a lot of stability in both the early and later stages of a game.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the best ADC champions in the current pre-season

The ADC role in League of Legends is one that requires possibly the most concentration due to their natural weakness in the early phases of the game. They will often get dove on by the enemy toplane or midlane.

Thus, ADC players need to be well aware of the game's current standing while maintaining a farming average of at least 10 minions per minute. While map awareness is up to the players themselves, there are five champions who pull off lane dominance seamlessly.

Five best ADC Champions for pre-season 12

1) Aphelios

Aphelios is considered to be one of the best ADC champions (Image via League of Legends)

There was certainly a time when Aphelios was considered to be unnaturally broken. He is a perfect example of an overtuned champion that Riot did not have any idea of how to balance. While he has been nerfed several times since release, he has still maintained his position as one of the most effective ADCs in the game.

Preferred Rune Path

Aphelios' Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Conqueror, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Cut Down

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Biscuit Delivery

Preferred Item Build: Immortal Shieldbow, Lord Dominik's Regards, Collector, Infinity Edge, Berserker's Greaves

2) Caitlyn

Changes to Lethal Tempo helped Caitlyn rise up in the meta (Image via League of Legends)

Caitlyn was never a popular pick in high-skill competitive games of League of Legends. However, since the buff to Lethal Tempo and Caitlyn herself, she has risen up the ranks during the pre-season.

Caitlyn is a massive damage dealer and can shut down enemies very easily. She also has traps that can be used to get out of sticky situations.

Preferred Rune Path

Caitlyn's Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Cut Down

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Biscuit Delivery

Preferred Item Build: Galeforce, Lord Dominik's Regards, Collector, Infinity Edge, Berserker's Greaves

3) Jinx

Jinx's buffs before the Arcane release helped her rise back to the top again (Image via League of Legends)

Jinx has always been a strong champion within League of Legends. However, she recently got a small buff in order to commemorate the release of Arcane. Since then, Jinx has become an absolute terror to deal with, in both the laning phase as well as the late game.

Preferred Rune Path

Jinx's Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Cut Down

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Biscuit Delivery

Preferred Item Build: Kraken Slayer, Phantom Dancer, Infinity Edge, Lord Dominik's Regards, Berserker's Greaves

4) Jhin

Jhin became quite popular in the meta over the past few months (Image via League of Legends)

Despite being a fan favorite champion, Jhin's popularity has always gone up and down across various seasons. However, Jhin has been extremely popular in the pre-season 2022. This is primarily attributed to the fact that Jhin can farm quite safely and can also deal damage from a distance using his ultimate.

Preferred Rune Path

Jhin's Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Fleet Footwork, Presence of Mind, Tenacity: Bloodline, Cut Down

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Biscuit Delivery

Preferred Item Build: Galeforce, Lord Dominik's Regards, Rapid Firecannon, Infinity Edge, Boots of Swiftness

5) Lucian

Changes to Lucian's passive made him a very strong ADC pick (Image via League of Legends)

Lucian was always a top-tier champion in the midlane or the toplane. However, since the changes to his passive, Lucian became much more suited as an ADC. His switch to the ADC role was surprisingly smooth as he quickly climbed up the ranks as one of the most preferred champions in the vital position.

Preferred Rune Path

Lucian's Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Press the Attack, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Cut Down

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Biscuit Delivery, Magical Footwear

Preferred Item Build: Galeforce, Essence Reaver, Infinity Edge, Serylda's Grudge, Berserker's Greaves

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Atul S