Top 5 toplane champions and builds in League of Legends pre-season 12

Toplane is undoubtedly one of the most oppressive lanes within League of Legends. It is one of the hardest positions to succeed due to the excessive dependence on other lanes in the game.
Therefore, knowing the best champions and builds in order to dominate that lane and stand firm is absolutely necessary. The problem is that the toplane relies a lot on both the jungle as well as the midlane.
However, the following champions can stand on their own even if the midlane and jungle are underperforming or not providing any form of support.
Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the best toplane meta in pre-season 12
As has been mentioned, toplane is a very difficult lane. However, there are five champions who do not need any form of additional support. The kits of these five champions help them win fights and take on multiple enemies at a time in League of Legends.
1) Irelia
Irelia is undoubtedly one of the strongest champions in the game. She is a bit tough to play, however, a skilled player can almost carry a game solo with Irelia. Irelia is probably one of the champions who can go 0/5/0 in lane and still end the game with 20 kills.
Preferred Rune path
Primary Rune (Precision): Conqueror, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Last Stand
Secondary Rune (Resolve): Bone Plating, Revitalize
Preferred Item Build: Blade of the Ruined King, Goredrinker, Sterak's Gage, Wit's End, Plated Steel Caps/Mercury's Treads/Ionian Boots of Lucidity.
2) Fiora
Fiora is another champion that is absolutely broken at the moment. Fiora's ability to deal damage, heal herself and also block projectiles make her a massive threat to deal with. The only problem is that she is not as tanky as Irelia and is also much more difficult to master.
Preferred Rune Path
Primary Rune (Precision): Conqueror, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Last Stand
Secondary Rune (Resolve): Bone Plating, Unflinching
Preferred Item Build: Goredrinker, Ravenous Hunter, Sterak's Gage, Death Dance, Plated Steel Caps/Mercury's Treads/Ionian Boots of Lucidity
3) Camille
Camille is pretty much one of the most complete champions within League of Legends. She can damage enemies, escape from sticky situations using her E and also protect herself using a shield.
Preferred Rune Path
Primary Rune (Resolve): Grasp of the Undying, Shield Bash, Bone Plating, Overgrowth.
Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Biscuit Delivery
Preferred Item Build: Divine Sunderer, Ravenous Hydra, Sterak's Gage, Death Dance, Plated Steel Caps/Mercury's Treads/Ionian Boots of Lucidity
4) Mordekaiser
Mordekaiser, just like Camille, is another champion that feels complete to play. The only difference is that Mordekaiser's sustainability is probably much higher than Camille's. He is also quite strong early in the game and therefore can dominate the lane easily. He is pretty easy to learn and thus good for new players.
Preferred Rune Path
Primary Rune (Precision): Conqueror, Triumph, Legend: Tenacity, Last Stand
Secondary Rune (Resolve): Bone Plating, Revitalize
Preferred Item Build: Riftmaker, Nashor's Tooth, Demonic Embrace, Zhonya's Hourglass, Plated Steel Caps/Mercury's Treads/Sorcerer's Shoes
5) Gwen
The last and final champion on this list has to be Gwen. She is strong, has self-sustain, and can bully a lot of champions out of lane. The only problem is that she becomes invincible only after picking up two major items. Therefore, farming properly is absolutely necessary.
Preferred Rune Path
Primary Rune (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Presence of Mind, Legend: Alacrity, Last Stand
Secondary Rune (Resolve): Bone Plating, Unflinching
Preferred Item Build: Riftmaker, Nashor's Tooth, Cosmic Drive, Zhonya's Hourglass, Plated Steel Caps/Mercury's Treads/Ionian Boots of Lucidity
Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.