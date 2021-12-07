League of Legends skin sale: Price, featured champions, and more 

Every week League of Legends puts a list of top-tier skins on sale for players to buy in the client store.
A total of 15 skins are sold on a weekly basis for a wide variety of champions. Every Monday at 12 pm PT (Pacific Time), the store resets, and it remains like that for seven days in total.
Obviously, the skins that are featured on sale are entirely random. However, in all possibilities, amongst the 15 different skins, players are bound to find something that suits their taste.
Every League of Legends skin on sale from December 6 to December 13
The current skin sale started on December 6, 2021, and is expected to run until December 13. The champions that have featured this week in the skin sale are Diana, Yasuo, Ryze, Swain, Pantheon, Shaco, Miss Fortune, Jhin, Brand, Talon, Nami, Irelia, Malphite, Lux, and Anivia.
In order to buy the skin, players need to go to the "Store" option on the League of Legends client and then scroll all the way down. Eventually, they will see certain skins with a red circle on the top right corner of each skin. This red circle denotes the total discount that has been offered on each skin.
The skins and their discounted prices for December 6 to December 13 have been listed below.
1) Sentinel Diana
Discount offered: 27%
New Price: 975 RP
2) Battle Boss Yasuo
Discount offered: 50%
New Price: 675 RP
3) Ryze Whitebeard
Discount offered: 60%
New Price: 300 RP
4) Crystal Rose Swain
Discount Offered: 35%
New Price: 877 RP
5) Ruined Pantheon
Discounted offered: 27%
New Price: 975 RP
6) Dark Star Shaco
Discounted offered: 40%
New Price: 810 RP
7) Crime City Miss Fortune
Discount offered: 55%
New Price: 438 RP
8) High Noon Jhin
Discount offered: 60%
New Price: 540 RP
9) Eternal Dragon Brand
Discount offered: 25%
New Price: 1012 RP
10) Dragonblade Talon
Discount offered: 60%
New Price: 390 RP
11) Cosmic Destiny Nami
Discount Offered: 40%
New Price: 810
12) Sentinel Irelia
Discount offered: 27%
New Price: 975 RP
13) Ironside Malphite
Discount offered: 60%
Price: 390 RP
14) Steel Legion Lux
Discount offered: 60%
New Price: 390 RP
15) Prehistoric Anivia
Discounted Price: 60%
New Price: 300 RP
Note: Prices and discounts have been provided based on the EUW server. The exact numbers might vary for other regions.