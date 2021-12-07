League of Legends skin sale: Price, featured champions, and more 

Every week League of Legends puts a list of top-tier skins on sale for players to buy in the client store.

A total of 15 skins are sold on a weekly basis for a wide variety of champions. Every Monday at 12 pm PT (Pacific Time), the store resets, and it remains like that for seven days in total.

Obviously, the skins that are featured on sale are entirely random. However, in all possibilities, amongst the 15 different skins, players are bound to find something that suits their taste.

Every League of Legends skin on sale from December 6 to December 13

The current skin sale started on December 6, 2021, and is expected to run until December 13. The champions that have featured this week in the skin sale are Diana, Yasuo, Ryze, Swain, Pantheon, Shaco, Miss Fortune, Jhin, Brand, Talon, Nami, Irelia, Malphite, Lux, and Anivia.

In order to buy the skin, players need to go to the "Store" option on the League of Legends client and then scroll all the way down. Eventually, they will see certain skins with a red circle on the top right corner of each skin. This red circle denotes the total discount that has been offered on each skin.

The skins and their discounted prices for December 6 to December 13 have been listed below.

1) Sentinel Diana

Sentinel Diana (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 27%

New Price: 975 RP

2) Battle Boss Yasuo

Battle Boss Yasuo (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 50%

New Price: 675 RP

3) Ryze Whitebeard

Ryze Whitebeard (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

New Price: 300 RP

4) Crystal Rose Swain

Crystal Rose Swain (Image via League of Legends)

Discount Offered: 35%

New Price: 877 RP

5) Ruined Pantheon

Ruined Pantheon (Image via League of Legends)

Discounted offered: 27%

New Price: 975 RP

6) Dark Star Shaco

Dark Star Shaco (Image via League of Legends)

Discounted offered: 40%

New Price: 810 RP

7) Crime City Miss Fortune

Crime City Miss Fortune (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 55%

New Price: 438 RP

8) High Noon Jhin

High Noon Jhin (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

New Price: 540 RP

9) Eternal Dragon Brand

Eternal Dragon Brand (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 25%

New Price: 1012 RP

10) Dragonblade Talon

Dragonblade Talon (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

New Price: 390 RP

11) Cosmic Destiny Nami

Cosmic Destiny Nami (Image via League of Legends)

Discount Offered: 40%

New Price: 810

12) Sentinel Irelia

Sentinel Irelia (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 27%

New Price: 975 RP

13) Ironside Malphite

Ironside Malphite (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 390 RP

14) Steel Legion Lux

Steel Legion Lux (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

New Price: 390 RP

15) Prehistoric Anivia

Prehistoric Anivia (Image via League of Legends)

Discounted Price: 60%

New Price: 300 RP

Note: Prices and discounts have been provided based on the EUW server. The exact numbers might vary for other regions.

