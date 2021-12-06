All LCK teams and rosters ahead of the League of Legends 2022 competitive season

The League of Legends preseason 12 saw a lot of updates and changes in not just the game but on the professional scene as well.

League of Legends teams across all major and minor regions saw a significant number of roster swaps, as teams and organizations are gearing up for the 2022 competitive season.

The South Korean league, the LCK, will see a significant number of roster shuffles this year as well.

With DAMWON KIA’s Kim “Khan” Dong-ha retiring to become the team’s streamer to Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon replacing Gwak "Bdd" Bo-seong on Gen.G’s starting line-up, the LCK 2022 League of Legends Spring Split is gearing up to be quite promising for fans and audiences across the world.

Now with the new season almost around the corner, the LCK rosters have finally announced their official five man line-ups (with the exception of Hanwa Life Esports).

LCK League of Legends rosters for the 2022 competitive season

T1

Top lane: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid lane: Faker

AD carry: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

DRX

Top lane: Kingen

Jungle: Pyosik

Mid lane: Jett

AD carry: Taeyoon

Support: Jun

DWG KIA

Top lane: Burdol

Jungle: Canyon

Mid lane: ShowMaker

AD carry: deokdam

Support: Kellin

KT Rolster

Top lane: Rascal

Jungle: Cuzz

Mid lane: Aria

AD carry: Aiming

Support: Life

Liiv SANDBOX

Top lane: Dove

Jungle: Croco

Mid lane: Clozer

AD carry: Envyy

Support: Kael

Nongshim RedForce

Top lane: Canna

Jungle: Dread

Mid lane: Bdd

AD carry: Ghost

Support: Effort

Afreeca Freecs

Top lane: Kiin

Jungle: Ellim

Mid lane: FATE

AD carry: Teddy

Support: Hoit

Fredit BRION

Top lane: Morgan

Jungle: umTi

Mid lane: Lava

AD carry: Hena

Support: Delight

Gen.G

Top lane: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid lane: Chovy

AD carry: Ruler

Support: Lehends

Hanwha Life Esports

Top lane: DuDu

Jungle: Willer

Mid lane: –

AD carry: –

Support: Vsta

Fans will soon get to watch their favorite professional players light it up on stage in the LCK Spring Split. But before this, the new rosters will first face off against each other during the KESPA Cup, which will be the perfect stage to showcase just what these new teams can do, what their synergy is like, and what they will be bringing to the new League of Legends competitive season.

The KESPA Cup is scheduled to start on 10 December 2021.

Edited by Siddharth Satish