All LCK teams and rosters ahead of the League of Legends 2022 competitive season

The League of Legends preseason 12 saw a lot of updates and changes in not just the game but on the professional scene as well.
League of Legends teams across all major and minor regions saw a significant number of roster swaps, as teams and organizations are gearing up for the 2022 competitive season.
The South Korean league, the LCK, will see a significant number of roster shuffles this year as well.
With DAMWON KIA’s Kim “Khan” Dong-ha retiring to become the team’s streamer to Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon replacing Gwak "Bdd" Bo-seong on Gen.G’s starting line-up, the LCK 2022 League of Legends Spring Split is gearing up to be quite promising for fans and audiences across the world.
Now with the new season almost around the corner, the LCK rosters have finally announced their official five man line-ups (with the exception of Hanwa Life Esports).
LCK League of Legends rosters for the 2022 competitive season
T1
- Top lane: Zeus
- Jungle: Oner
- Mid lane: Faker
- AD carry: Gumayusi
- Support: Keria
DRX
- Top lane: Kingen
- Jungle: Pyosik
- Mid lane: Jett
- AD carry: Taeyoon
- Support: Jun
DWG KIA
- Top lane: Burdol
- Jungle: Canyon
- Mid lane: ShowMaker
- AD carry: deokdam
- Support: Kellin
KT Rolster
- Top lane: Rascal
- Jungle: Cuzz
- Mid lane: Aria
- AD carry: Aiming
- Support: Life
Liiv SANDBOX
- Top lane: Dove
- Jungle: Croco
- Mid lane: Clozer
- AD carry: Envyy
- Support: Kael
Nongshim RedForce
- Top lane: Canna
- Jungle: Dread
- Mid lane: Bdd
- AD carry: Ghost
- Support: Effort
Afreeca Freecs
- Top lane: Kiin
- Jungle: Ellim
- Mid lane: FATE
- AD carry: Teddy
- Support: Hoit
Fredit BRION
- Top lane: Morgan
- Jungle: umTi
- Mid lane: Lava
- AD carry: Hena
- Support: Delight
Gen.G
- Top lane: Doran
- Jungle: Peanut
- Mid lane: Chovy
- AD carry: Ruler
- Support: Lehends
Hanwha Life Esports
- Top lane: DuDu
- Jungle: Willer
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: –
- Support: Vsta
Fans will soon get to watch their favorite professional players light it up on stage in the LCK Spring Split. But before this, the new rosters will first face off against each other during the KESPA Cup, which will be the perfect stage to showcase just what these new teams can do, what their synergy is like, and what they will be bringing to the new League of Legends competitive season.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The KESPA Cup is scheduled to start on 10 December 2021.