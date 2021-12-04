Who is Flakked? Everything to know about G2 Esports' new League of Legends ADC

G2 Esports recently announced the official roster that will compete in the League of Legends LEC 2022 season.

Amongst all the players who joined the team, Victor "Flakked" Lirola is probably the most inexperienced. Flakked is replacing Rekkles in the ADC role for G2 Esports' 2022 season.

G2Flakked🐣 @Flakked_LoL #G2WIN twitter.com/G2esports/stat… G2 Esports @G2esports The plan is falling into place. ♟️ The plan is falling into place. ♟️ https://t.co/jild09jBJa No sabéis lo feliz que estoy de poder decir que estoy viviendo mi sueño y encima con este mega roster. Voy a currar como el que más para ser el mejor de Europa. OS AMO LETS FKING GOOOOO😍😍😍 #G2ARMY No sabéis lo feliz que estoy de poder decir que estoy viviendo mi sueño y encima con este mega roster. Voy a currar como el que más para ser el mejor de Europa. OS AMO LETS FKING GOOOOO😍😍😍 #G2ARMY #G2WIN twitter.com/G2esports/stat…

Before being linked with the team, Flakked was practically unknown amongst the majority of League of Legends fanbase. He was only popular amongst the Spanish community and regular viewers of League of Legends' LVP.

Flakked is quite talented despite lacking the experience at a premier level League of Legends tournament

Flakked used to play for MAD Lions Madrid, which is the academy team of the LEC giants MAD Lions. The team currently competes at League of Legends' Spanish LVP, one of Spain's biggest regional tournaments.

It goes without saying that MAD Lions Madrid did not have a lot of success when it comes to big tournaments. Since 2020, the team has mostly seen fifth-sixth finishes in the LVP. The team also failed to qualify for the European Masters in the spring of 2020.

Flakked's best result since joining the team has been in the Iberian Cup in 2021 where they finished second. This means that he does not have a successful track record or experience to justify his spot in G2 Esports.

As a result, when he was first rumored, several fans voiced their frustrations. This led professional players like Razork to come up in support of Flakked, claiming that he deserves the time to prove himself.

In truth, Razork is correct to make such a claim. Despite MAD Lions Madrid not performing well, Flakked has the individual talent to grow as a top-tier ADC. He was always the stand-out performer on his team, despite the disappointing losses.

In fact, such is the situation with the ADC role in League of Legends that no matter how well they perform, the result will be dependent on jungle, mid and top. Therefore, Flakked definitely cannot be blamed for MAD Lions Madrid's performances.

Apart from that, Flakked is a very dedicated player and one of the most hard-working young guns out there. He is a very high-level Challenger ranked ADC in League of Legends' solo-queue and keeps grinding day in, day out to sharpen his skills.

Among several ADCs that G2 Esports did tryouts with, Flakked stood out quite exclusively. Notably, he showed great synergy with Jankos and Caps. Therefore, he was selected amongst the others.

It is obviously tough to predict whether Flakked will be successful or not. However, the amount of hate he got from League of Legends fans after being linked with G2 Esports is uncalled for. As a top-tier player, Flakked has the potential to become a seasoned ADC over the entirety of 2022.

Flakked also loves his duck and has the nickname "Tetoncito." Therefore, fans can expect a lot of duck memes in the G2 Esports' 2022 season.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul