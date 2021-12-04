How does the point system work in League of Legends' upcoming Debonair event?

League of Legends is set to release the Debonair event in order to commemorate the release of brand new skins under the same banner.

However, during this event, the points that players use to earn from playing the game have been tweaked a little. This time, players are going to earn points for time spent, playing rather than the total number of games being played.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 So Riot are experimenting with event missions in the Debonair pass. Points are now based on the time played, increased if you win, instead of games played. SR, ARAM and event modes grant the same amount of points, TFT is half and bots are a 1/3 the rate. leagueoflegends.com/en-us/news/dev… So Riot are experimenting with event missions in the Debonair pass. Points are now based on the time played, increased if you win, instead of games played. SR, ARAM and event modes grant the same amount of points, TFT is half and bots are a 1/3 the rate. leagueoflegends.com/en-us/news/dev… https://t.co/2GHuloouax

According to Riot Games, this new system is meant for rewarding those players who lose games, despite spending an immense amount of time and effort. It is a means through which the game incentifies players to play longer games.

The new point system for League of Legends' Debonair event could be a flop

The method through which players are going to earn points in the Debonair event is very simple. The more time players spend, the more points they will earn.

Earlier, in order to earn points and event tokens, players had to play a certain number of games. The number of games used to vary between 3 to 5, and of course, winning or losing had an impact on the total points earned.

The problem is that sometimes players would lose a game quite badly, despite spending over 40 minutes on the same match. This felt less rewarding and made the players frustrated.

Lucas ᱬ @williamaximoff @Spideraxe30 Wait is this better? Cause it seemed worse to me but apparently not. @Spideraxe30 Wait is this better? Cause it seemed worse to me but apparently not.

The new system, however, is going to reward players with a more adequate number of points if they play for longer durations, despite losing the game. Obviously, winning the game still grants more points, but losing the game does not feel as worthless.

The following table provides a brief overview of the new system:

Game Mode Points/Min. Played Points/Min. Played (Wins) Summoner's Rift, PvP 4 points 6 points ARAM 4 points 6 points Event Game Modes 4 points 6 points All TFT Modes 2 points (5th-8th place) 3 points (1st-4th place) Summoner's Rift, Co-op vs. AI 1 point 2 points

While this may seem like a welcome change, there is a fatal flaw in the same. Most League of Legends players at times look to finish their event missions as early as possible. Therefore, even if they won or lost the game, the total number of games they had to play was 3 or 5.

The new system in League of Legends could potentially delay the time taken to complete events and that is something that might make casual players frustrated. Obviously, it is understandable that this new system is more focused towards players who invest a lot of time in playing League of Legends.

This is an experiment and Riot Games might revert back to the older format, just in case this one fails. It is still a unique concept and might be a welcome change to the game.

