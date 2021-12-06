Every LEC player moving to the LFL for League of Legends' season 12

The off-season for season 12 of League of Legends has almost come to an end. It goes without saying that this was one of the most shocking off-seasons that fans have witnessed in quite a while.

Several players who played in the LEC for the 2021 season will be playing for the LFL in season 12. This is quite surprising as moving from a premier division tournament to an academy level competition is definitely a downgrade for many of them.

However, combining the immense competition amongst talents and the debacle of Europe on the international stage has prompted several teams to take strong steps.

Rekkles and Crownshot are some of the biggest names who will be playing in League of Legends' LFL for the 2021 season

The LFL is the French national league within League of Legends and is home to the academy teams of several premier division clubs. Teams like BDS and Vitality, who already have their squads in League of Legends' LEC, also compete in the LFL with their secondary rosters.

If the players perform well in those tournaments they have a chance to be called to play in the premier division. Tournaments like the LFL are proving grounds for young and upcoming talent. However, it is also a very risky place to belong.

In order to be considered eligible for a spot in the LEC, players in tournaments like the LFL need to perform at unprecedented levels. They should be leaps and bounds ahead of others when it comes to performance.

As a result, if a player gets transferred from the LEC to the LFL, then it puts additional pressure on them. If the LEC player performs well then most will say that it was expected. However, if he fails then others will say that he does not even have the quality to perform amongst semi-professional players.

As a result, life is going to be hard for players like Rekkles and Crownshot, who will have to play in League of Legends' LFL, despite being some of the best in the LEC. This is especially true for Rekkles, who is widely considered one of the best western ADC players of all time.

However, the various incidents that happened in the 2021 season of G2 Esports sort of left him homeless. G2 Esports wanted to sell him, but his buyout was a bit too high for most teams. As a result, he had no choice but to sign for Karmine Corp, one of the biggest LFL teams.

Actu Lol @_ActuLol



On veut voir vos tierlist ! Qui finira premier ? Dernier ?



#Mercato #LFL 🇫🇷] On connait maintenant toutes les line-up de la LFL pour le Spring 2022. On peut dire que la LFL sera stack cette saison.On veut voir vos tierlist ! Qui finira premier ? Dernier ? [#LFL 🇫🇷] On connait maintenant toutes les line-up de la LFL pour le Spring 2022. On peut dire que la LFL sera stack cette saison.On veut voir vos tierlist ! Qui finira premier ? Dernier ?#Mercato https://t.co/JpCYZujBwF

Players from Vitality and SK Gaming's LEC rosters have also been shifted to the LFL after a disastrous 2021 season. A list of all LEC players who will be moving to the LFL has been provided below.

Player Name 2021 Team 2022 Team Rekkles G2 Esports (LEC) Karmine Corp (LFL) Crownshot Team Vitality (LEC) BDS Academy (LFL) Szygenda Team Vitality (LEC) Vitality.Bee (LFL) Jeskla Astralis (LEC) Vitality.Bee (LFL) Tynx SK Gaming (LEC) Misfits Premier (LFL) Agresivoo Misfits Gaming (LEC) BDS Academy (LFL)

There are a lot of big names who will be playing for the LFL next season. It will be interesting to witness how these players develop themselves and their teammates. Players like Rekkles will definitely be eyeing the League of Legends World Championships.

Also Read Article Continues below

So this is nothing but a platform to re-develop authority and get back into the premier division for the 2023 season of League of Legends.

Edited by Danyal Arabi