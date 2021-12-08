Team Vitality reveal their League of Legends roster for the 2022 season of the LEC

Following G2 Esports' reveal last week, it is Team Vitality who have officially revealed their League of Legends roster for the upcoming season of the LEC.

Team Vitality is one of two teams (the other being Fnatic) who were rumored to be developing a superteam for League of Legends' season 12. However, it seems like the rumor was correct and they have finally revealed the star studded roster that will look to win it all.

Team Vitality @TeamVitality



Here comes the Titans The biggest LEC roster ever seen, we gathered the best EU players.Here comes the Titans #WatchUsFollowUs The biggest LEC roster ever seen, we gathered the best EU players. Here comes the Titans #WatchUsFollowUs https://t.co/BE2qEUcKUQ

While it is tough to say if this team will find success, as superteams seldom do, it is hard not to be excited about the same. Any team with Perkz and Alphari playing together is bound to attract a lot of attraction from the fans.

Perkz and Alphari will have to take up the leadership role in Team Vitality's League of Legends roster

The Team Vitality roster for the 2022 season of LEC will be comprised of Perkz, Alphari, Carzzy, Selfmade and Labrov. While Selfmade, Labrov and Carzzy are big players, the pressure will be on Perkz and Alphari.

Those two players are the stars who will be expected to carry the team to victory during the spring split of the LEC. This is because Alphari is the star toplaner who will always be assisted with a lot of resources in terms of ganks and support.

matyas @Carzzylol Team Vitality @TeamVitality



Here comes the Titans The biggest LEC roster ever seen, we gathered the best EU players.Here comes the Titans #WatchUsFollowUs The biggest LEC roster ever seen, we gathered the best EU players. Here comes the Titans #WatchUsFollowUs https://t.co/BE2qEUcKUQ playing with some randoms just to break my former teammates necks twitter.com/teamvitality/s… playing with some randoms just to break my former teammates necks twitter.com/teamvitality/s…

Perkz, on the other hand, is the former G2 Esports star who was the primary reason behind Europe's success in the international League of Legends scene. Therefore, fans will expect them to perform to the best of their of their abilities.

Apart from that, in a competition like the LEC, teams seldom get second chances. Thus, the amount of pressure that both Perkz and Alphari will have to face is going to be quite enormous.

Since the rumors surfaced regarding this League of Legends superteam, many have considered Team Vitality as the potential winners for both the spring and summer split of the LEC. In fact, several fans and analysts are convinced that it will be Team Vitality who will demolish all forms of competition.

Thus the burden of expectations has already started to grow. In fact, when it comes to superteams, the pressure to meet expectations is always going to exist. Star players with high-profile careers are expected to win everything for the region as well as the fans. The problem is that most teams crumble under that pressure.

Also Read Article Continues below

This was one of the big reasons behind the failure of the G2 Esports superteam in the 2021 season of the LEC. Hopefully, Team Vitality will be different and will ensure that Europe doesn't crash out in humiliating fashion from a stage like the League of Legends World Championships.

Edited by Danyal Arabi