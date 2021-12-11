Riot teases massive Rengar ultimate changes, possibly for League of Legends patch 11.25

Rengar from League of Legends will finally get some much-needed changes in the upcoming updates.
Updates for Rengar were in the works for quite some time now, and League of Legends developers have finally come up with some balance solutions for the assassin in season 12.
In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay designer Kevin “Captain Gameplay” Huang revealed some of the changes that Riot was looking into for Rengar.
Rengar’s ultimate ability, “Thrill of the Hunt,” will now passively allow him to utilize his leap ability when camouflaged or in a brush. This also hints at the fact that perhaps his current champion passive, “Unseen Predator,” will be undergoing a significant number of changes, and might even gain a new mechanic.
Many of the upcoming changes impacting Rengar will be made in light of how broken the champion’s interaction is with Duskblade.
Rengar updates to hit League of Legends in future patches
Riot Games is yet to provide fans with a definite date on when the Rengar updates will go live in League of Legends, however, fans are conjecturing that his tweaks might be hitting the Rift in patch 11.25.
Along with the changes to the passive, Thrill of the Hunt will also receive a tweak and Rengar will enter the state of camouflage 2 seconds after activating the ability, instead of 1, which was the case previously.
With Season 11’s item rework and the introduction of new Mythic and Legendary items, Rengar was unable to cope with some of the other meta junglers in League of Legends. His win rate and pick rate plummeted as a result, and he became significantly harder for players to execute.
Riot has been working on him for a long time to make him more accessible. It seems like he will finally get his balance updates in the preseason or in the early parts of season 12.