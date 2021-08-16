League of Legends’ upcoming Rengar changes might be taking away a good part of his “skill expression”

League of Legends designer Riot Phlox, in a recent update, mentioned changes that will be coming to Rengar at some point during Season 11.

We've read a lot of your thoughts about how Rengar could feel a lot better so we're putting some changes on PBE for you all to test out and give feedback on!



The goal here is to ease painpoints and open up Rengar jungle so that he's not so inaccessible in lower elos.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Bt4nyKvPcs — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) August 13, 2021

These Rengar tweaks are expected to make the champion viable in high-elo games within League of Legends, where he has fallen down the order. The reason for this fall is primarily due to the immense vision control that people have.

Apart from that, champions like Viego and Xin Zhao are just way too strong, making every other jungler almost useless. However, ScrubNoob, one of the best Rengar players globally, claimed that these changes make the champion way too easy.

He feels that the modifications within League of Legends will remove any skill ceiling that Rengar had to date, making him a “noob-friendly” champion.

Rengar’s upcoming changes will increase his pick and ban rate in League of Legends

Rengar was never a bad champion, and if played well, he has always been a problem to deal with. The issue with him has been his skill ceiling, where players had to calculate his ferocity stacks before jumping onto a champion.

Stacking ferocity is critical for Rengar as it provides him with more damage as well as attack speed. Whenever this champion uses one of his abilities, he gains a ferocity stack. At the same time, if Rengar is hiding in a bush and jumps onto an enemy, he gains one ferocity stack.

Currently, the maximum number of ferocity stacks is 4. This means Rengar needs to time his jump perfectly and land his basic abilities properly to make sure he gets four stacks and thus deals enormous damage.

However, in the upcoming League of Legends update, the total number of stacks required is being brought down to 3. This makes him much more forgiving and increases room for error a lot more. Thereby, it makes the champion easier for newer players to use.

ScrubNoob, in a recent tweet, mentioned his thoughts, where he felt that this change would make Rengar much like Xin Zhao in League of Legends. This means he will have a high pick and ban rate in high-elo games as players will not have to think twice before landing his skills.

Thereby, he will become much more popular, as there is no doubt that Rengar can do a lot of damage and efficiently deal with squishy champions.

Skill expression totally removed

Skill ceiling has been lowered ten fold

Rengar now will feel like Xin Zhao

Totally noob friendly changes (99.99% of the community is happy)

Rengar will be pick/ban in high elo since everyone and their mother can play him now

We'll see tho — ScrubNoob (@ScrubNoobLoL) August 14, 2021

Riot has mentioned that these changes are not final, and they will experiment with him. They are ready to take note of player feedback before deciding on the final changes.

Therefore, if the changes to Rengar feel too broken, then the developer might tweak them further to ensure the final product is balanced and viable at the same time.

However, this is not the first time a rework has failed to impress the community within League of Legends. Therefore, the exact future of this tweak will be clear only when Riot decides to provide a final update.

