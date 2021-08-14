Rengar tweaks to hit the League of Legends PBE soon as devs look to make him more viable in Season 11

Riot Games is planning to bring in changes to make Rengar a viable champion in League of Legends.

In reality, Rengar has always been a strong champion. However, recently, he has fallen down the meta due to the rise of other junglers who are just better in every sense.

Apart from that, Rengar’s surprise element can easily be dodged with efficient warding, which is the case in high-level matches. Even in low elo matches, people put up control wards, making flanking difficult for Rengar.

We've read a lot of your thoughts about how Rengar could feel a lot better so we're putting some changes on PBE for you all to test out and give feedback on!



The goal here is to ease painpoints and open up Rengar jungle so that he's not so inaccessible in lower elos.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Bt4nyKvPcs — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) August 13, 2021

Therefore, it seems Riot is planning to change and tweak his kit a bit to make him stand his ground within League of Legends.

Upcoming Rengar changes to League of Legends’ PBE server

Players have often asked Riot to make Rengar more viable in the meta as he is quite a fun champion to play. Apart from that, a little tuning will help the champion as he is a terror to deal with at times.

Rengar feeds on unaware and squishy champions due to his stealth mechanics and can snowball games very fast.

However, that is the point of Rengar within League of Legends as he needs to snowball, else it becomes a burden for the team. Thus, to solve this problem, Riot’s game designer Phlox put up a tweet presenting their initial efforts to make Rengar perform better.

This changelist isn't locked and doesn't have set date to ship. Numbers are also a bit wip. We want to make sure Rengar is moving in a direction that we're all happy with.



These will be on PBE Monday! (probably)



2/2 — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) August 13, 2021

The changes to Rengar’s skills are:

Unseen Predator (P)

Max Ferocity Stacks: 4 >>> 3

[MODIFIED]: Jump no longer creates a stack if 0

Ferocity Fall of Time: 8 > > > 10

Empowered Cast MS Duration: 1.5s > > > 3s

Empowered Cast MS: 30%/40%/50% > > > 20/25/30%

Bonetooth Forgiveness Timer: 1.5s > > > 3s

Battle Roar (W)

Rengar roars dealing 50 = (50+ 80% AP) magic damage to nearby champions and grants 10 Armor and Magic resist, increased by 50% for each champion or Large monster hit beyond the first

Max Ferocity: Deals 50 (50-220 + 80% AP) magic damage and additionally heals Rengar for 50 = (50-130), increased by 50% for each Champion or Large monster hit beyond the first

Deals an additional 65= (65-130) magic damage to jungle monsters

Bola Strike (E)

[NEW]: No cast time when leaping

[NEW]: Reveals enemies for 2 seconds

Phlox also mentioned that these changes do not have a ship date, and they are pretty much experimenting with the changes. They will be added to League of Legends PBE, and Riot will observe how well it works.

Apart from that, they are also taking feedback from the community regarding the changes. Players have already started to mention various bugs that make Rengar even more challenging to use.

Hopefully, in the near future, Riot will provide more concrete news on the actual shipping date, including the final changes to Rengar within League of Legends.

