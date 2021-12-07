League of Legends' new Elderwood and Firelight Ekko skins: Expected price, release date, splash arts and more

League of Legends has showcased three new skins that will be released along with patch update 12.1.

They are the two new Elderwood skins for Gnar and Rek'Sai and the brand new Firelight Ekko skin based on Arcane. Ekko was one of the fan-favorite characters from Arcane and is also quite popular within the fanbase.

Therefore, it was not at all surprising that League of Legends is going to release his Arcane themed skin within the game. These skins are currently available for use in League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment).

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the upcoming Gnar, Rek'Sai and Ekko skins

As mentioned earlier, the skins for Gnar, Rek'Sai, and Ekko will be dropping along with patch 12.1. The patch update 11.24 for League of Legends will drop on December 8, 2021. 11.24 is also the last patch update for season 11 of League of Legends.

Therefore, following the two-week schedule, the patch update 12.1 should drop around December 22, 2021 (subject to change). However, players who have access to the PBE servers can try out the skins right away as they have already been made live.

The price of the Elderwood skins has not yet been revealed, but based on previous skins in the same series, it will not be very hard to guess. The Firelight Ekko skin, on the other hand, is a mystery.

This is because the other Arcane-themed skins for Caitlyn, Jinx, Vi, and Jayce were given to players for free. While it is clear that Firelight Ekko will not be free for players, the exact way of obtaining it might be different than the other skins released along with it.

Splash art and expected price of the upcoming skins

1) Elderwood Gnar

Elderwood Gnar (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

2) Elderwood Rek'sai

Elderwood Rek'Sai (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) Firelight Ekko

Firelight Ekko (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: N/A (Methods of obtaining might vary)

All three skins are unique and some of the best in the game. The Elderwood skin line is always quite good-looking. Apart from that, fans will be quite excited to obtain the Firelight Ekko skins, which ensures that the Arcane hype remains alive within the players.

