League of Legends preseason 12 bug: Bard’s Meeps are becoming targetable, blocking skillshots and drawing turret agro

Bard players in League of Legends have been encountering a fascinating bug over the last couple of days. The Meeps have suddenly become targettable and are blocking skillshots and even going as far as drawing turret aggro.

Throughout the game, Bard spawns lesser spirits, known as Meeps, that follow him around and are consumed each time he attacks, granting him an additional magic damage bonus.

They are a part of his passive skill, and the League of Legends developers have designed them such they are not targettable by either skillsshots, auto attacks, towers, ally skills, or any other form of spells.

However, as the above Reddit post points out, it seems that in League of Legends’ preseason 12, the Meeps have suddenly become targetable entities in the Summoner’s Rift.

From blocking Thresh’s hooks to getting hit by auto-attacks from enemies, the Meeps are even drawing tower aggro. As they have no HP bar, they can keep taking the tower hits for an eternity.

Bards Meeps can tank tower shots forever in League of Legends preseason 12

Bard’s bug seems to have surfaced after League of Legends patch 11.24 went live a week ago. Some gamers have exploited this bug to their advantage by making their Meeps take tower hits as they take down the objective.

In the above Twitch clip by Bizlezberry, readers can see just how broken the exploit can be in the right hands.

In the above YouTube clip, one of Bard’s Meeps just straight up blocks an incoming stun from an enemy Xerath, along with Lux’s binding and tower hits.

However, it’s not the first time a bug like this has hit League of Legends’ live servers. Previously, the developers had encountered a similar issue with Lulu and her Pix.

Also Read Article Continues below

This exploit is making Bard a bit too overpowered, and players hope that Riot Games comes up with a hotfix soon or patch it out in 11.25.

Edited by Ravi Iyer