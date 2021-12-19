League of Legends 2022 patch schedule: Season 12 officially goes live on January 4

With League of Legends preseason 12 coming to an end, players are quite excited about what the new season will have in store for them.

Incidentally, Riot Games has already provided fans with a sneak peek into some of the things that they can expect when season 12 finally hits.

In a recent blog post, the League of Legends developers talked about a variety of changes that they are looking into in 2022, with changes to burst damage being one of their biggest priorities.

League of Legends season 11 was a meta that favored champions with a lot of innate burst potential in their kit. Hence, picks like Viego and Gwen were highly prioritized in both pro play and standard matchmaking.

However, from next season onwards, the developers will be introducing more counterplay to burst damage and allow squishy champions to have a better time in the game.

League of Legends players who are wondering what the patch schedule for 2022 is going to look like, here are all the tentative dates.

League of Legends season 12 patch schedule

Patch 12.1: January 4, 2022

Patch 12.2: January 19, 2022

Patch 12.3: February 1, 2022

Patch 12.4: February 15, 2022

Patch 12.5: March 1, 2022

Patch 12.6: March 29, 2022

Patch 12.7: April 12, 2022

Patch 12.8: April 26, 2022

Patch 12.9: May 10, 2022

Patch 12.10: May 24, 2022

Patch 12.11: June 7, 2022

Patch 12.12: June 22, 2022

Patch 12.13: July 12, 2022

Patch 12.14: July 26, 2022

Patch 12.15: August 9, 2022

Patch 12.16: August 23, 2022

Patch 12.17: September 7, 2022

Patch 12.18: September 20, 2022

Patch 12.19: October 4, 2022

Patch 12.20: October 20, 2022

Patch 12.21: November 1, 2022

Patch 12.22: November 15, 2022

Patch 12.23: December 6, 2022

It’s important to note here that while this patch schedule was officially announced by the League of Legends developers, the dates are tentative and are subject to change.

