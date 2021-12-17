×
Create
Notifications

Is Rekkles' passive playstyle making him undesirable in the professional League of Legends scene?

Rekkles seems to be losing his demand when compared to modern-day ADCs like Hans Sama (Image via Riot Games)
Rekkles seems to be losing his demand when compared to modern-day ADCs like Hans Sama (Image via Riot Games)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 17, 2021 03:16 AM IST
Feature

G2 Esports' former ADC, Martin "Rekkles" Larsson, is undoubtedly one of the best League of Legends players in the world. However, his passive playstyle might be causing him issues in terms of team preferability.

The 2021 League of Legends off-season showed that Rekkles is a lot less desirable when compared to other ADC's like Hans Sama and Carzzy. This became crystal clear when G2 Esports CEO mentioned in a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) that Rekkles had not received any serious offers during the off-season.

you can play the recording whenever you wantinsane amount of spicy info about G2 LoL off season twitter.com/carlosr/status…

Rekkles has been one of the best ADC players in the world for the past three-four years. It seems though, that it is no more the case as Rekkles failed to find a team in both the LEC and the LCS and had to settle for a semi-professional league in the LFL.

Rekkles not receiving any offers from top-flight professional teams provides a lot of insight on the current League of Legends meta

The evolution of @RekklesLoL: https://t.co/Npzs4V4ia5

Rekkles joined G2 Esports during the 2020 off-season and was undoubtedly part of one of the strongest western rosters of all time. The roster was destined to win it all and was expected to carry the western region to its first-ever world championship title.

Not only did they falter miserably, the team even failed to qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2021. This led to G2 Esports deciding to sell a lot of their players, including Rekkles only a year after signing him.

@Twinsplaytekkit @CarlosR @PiPoBjorn Its not Carlos fault that LEC teams rather sign guys like UNFORGIVEN or Neon. If they wouldve wanted Rekkles, they wouldve bought him

Initially most fans blamed G2 Esports and their management for deciding to sell Rekkles. Many fans even blamed G2 Esports' jungler Jankos after it came out that him and Caps had issues playing with Rekkles. They claimed that the way they played League of Legends was entirely different.

However, considering Rekkles is one of the best ADC players of all time in League of Legends, he should have easily found a different team. It seemed, though, that no top-flight professional team was interested in buying him.

In fact, while an argument can be made about his initial buyout price, no one agreed even after it was reduced considerably. The only two ADC's that people wanted were Hans Sama and Carzzy.

@Caedrel FROM FNC REKKLES CHAD VS KC REKKLES https://t.co/FLDVP3FxnL

This situation raises a lot of questions about the current League of Legends professional meta. Rekkles is an ultra passive player who loves to farm hard for a significant part of the game before becoming involved. He does not like going aggressive in the lane very often.

Carlos Rodriguez on Rekkles&#039; off-season (Image via Reddit)
Carlos Rodriguez on Rekkles' off-season (Image via Reddit)

However, most current botlane players always love to push into the enemy as much as possible. Botlane duos like Upset and Hylissang from Fnatic would climb onto their enemy's shoulders and pressure them out of the lane. Such a League of Legends playstyle is almost impossible with a super passive player like Rekkles.

rekkles in erl still feels a bit like a fever dream, i'm not going to lie XD

This could be the sole reason why nobody wants to buy him. Playing aggressively and gaining early gold and tower advantage can be instrumental towards objective control. Since the current game revolves around the dragons and barons, maintaining lane priority is a necessity.

Thus, if a player like Rekkles focuses solely on farming and does not assert dominance, it can lead to losing objectives and losing the game eventually. The thing is that Rekkles is not bad. He is undoubtedly one of the most mechanically gifted players out there.

The problem is that his playstyle is becoming outdated in League of Legends and is slowly getting replaced by young and upcoming players who view the game differently. However, Rekkles did find a home at LFL's Karmine Corp and will hopefully be back at the LEC for the 2023 season.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी