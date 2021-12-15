“So awesome man”: ConnorEatsPants predicts exactly what Mizkif and Emiru were doing on stream in hilarious fashion

During a recent stream, popular gaming streamer ConnorEatsPants was able to perfectly guess the content on fellow Twitch content creator Mizkif's channel along with his roommate, Emiru.

While playing 343 Industries' latest title, Halo Infinite, the American content creator took a guess at what Mizkif was doing in his livestream along with his friend Emiru, and to his surprise, he hit the bullseye with that wild shot.

ConnorEatsPants perfectly supposes what Mizkif was doing in his stream

Recently, while playing Halo Infinite, a viewer dropped Mizkif's Twitch channel link on ConnorEatsPants' stream. Upon noticing the link, he said:

"Dude just linked twitch.tv/Mizkif. So awesome man."

Instead of being confused as to why someone on his chat had linked Mizkif's channel, he tried to take a guess on what was happening in the fellow Twitch streamer's live stream at the time.

"I'm going to take a guess right now, it is Mizkif sitting down, doing nothing, and Emiru is maybe there, asked to be there by Miz, and she probably wants to go upstairs."

Fans were intrigued by his guess, and Connor decided to check Mizkif's stream himself to see what was happening. To his surprise, he somehow managed to see them at a point where both Mizkif and Emiru were present and sitting down without doing anything.

He then roared in laughter because of how spot on his guess was, and his Twitch chat couldn't believe how Connor somehow managed to do this.

Mizkif bombarded with height jokes after Zoil makes an appearance in his stream

Emiru isn't the only person who showed up in Mizkif's stream, as popular streamer Zoil also made an appearance. His presence instantly added a major height element that fans hadn't noticed before.

The 6 ft 8 in tall Zoil towered over Mizkif when the two stood next to each other, which caused a lot of hilarious reactions in the chat. Moreover, Miz even asked Zoil to stand next to the massive door in his room, which suddenly looked normal in front of him.

"He's 6" 8. Dude, look at the difference between me and Zoil. Look at the f****** difference. Is this wild? Go stand next to my door. Bro, looks like a real door. Isn't that crazy?"

Zoil's appearance spawned a lot of short jokes on poor Mizkif by his fans.

Edited by Saman