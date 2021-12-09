“This literally happened in the Bible”: ConnorEatsPants reacts to “killing god” while playing Halo Infinite

During a recent live stream, Connor “ConnorEatsPants” ended up "killing god” while playing Halo Infinite.

ConnorEatsPants was exploring the map when he saw a bright white light floating in the distance. The streamer immediately began to shoot the light, which was in all probability a result of a lighting glitch. His teammates followed and started shooting. They eventually subdued the light and the group deemed this act as "killing god.”

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter recently released on November 15, 2021. The streamer has hosted multiple Halo Infinite streams over the past few weeks.

ConnorEatsPants alludes to a biblical act during Halo Infinite stream

While exploring the map, ConnorEatsPants and teammates encountered a strange floating light and became immediately convinced that it was a reflection of god. Their first instinct was to attack the light:

“What the f*ck is that? Do you see that? God? Jesus? I don’t know what it is.”

As is evident from the clip, ConnorEatsPants had no idea what he was looking at, but the streamer encouraged his teammates to join the offensive attack:

“This literally happened in the Bible. They saw god and everybody was terrified. Hey guys, you got it. You got it, guys. Look at what we did. Ohh, we got it. Sh*t, we killed god.”

Eventually, the group managed to destroy the white light. ConnorEatsPants claimed that their actions terrified him as the group might have inadvertently killed god.

However, quite a few Halo Infinite gamers have complained about various lighting glitches currently plaguing the game. ConnorEatsPants and his team are likely to have merely come across a glitch.

ConnorEatsPants currently has 642k followers on Twitch and plays other games such as Minecraft, Fortnite, and Valorant. As evident from the clip above, the streamer was merely joking about the situation and probably knew that it was only a glitch.

