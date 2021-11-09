"Who thought of this?": xQc hilariously rants about Mario Party to Sykkuno and Ludwig

Felix "xQc" Lengyel went on a very interesting rant about Mario Party's gameplay while playing the latest edition of the series with Ludwig Ahgren, Thomas "Sykkuno," and Connor "ConnorEatsPants."

xQc exclaimed that the entire game was based on one's luck, sounding frustrated at his position in the match at the time. Ludwig had a quick one-liner to add to the conversation later, rendering Sykkuno speechless with his bold comment.

xQc disagrees that Mario Party is a good party game, Ludwig counters his statement

On a recent stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel played the latest Mario Party edition, Super Mario Party, with fellow streams Ludwig Ahgren, Thomas "Sykkuno," and Connor "ConnorEatsPants."

The streamer, who was seemingly out of luck that round, began to grow increasingly frustrated at his in-game situation. He went on a mini-rant against the Mario Party franchise, causing viewers in everyone's chat to laugh at the scene that unfolded before them.

xQc said,

"It's all lucky! The whole game is lucky. It depends on the degree of luck. How is it that they made the game all lucky, but degrees of luck? What is that? What is that - who thought of this?"

While Sykkuno was seen trying to hold back laughter, Connor spoke up in a seemingly exhausted tone, simply choosing to say,

"It's Mario Party."

xQc continued his rant, as the streamer had a lot of pent-up anger that he wanted to vent out,

"'It's a party game.' I don't know what kinda party you attend where everyone's all 'Oh lucky, oh fun.' No b****, somebody's gotta lose for someone to have fun."

Ludwig decided to chirp up in that instant, with a one-liner ready at his disposal,

"This is a good party game man, the h**s go wild for Mario Party."

The sentence had Sykunno stunned, leading him to ask,

"The what?"

Connor wasted no time in repeating what Ludwig had said,

"The h**s Sykkuno, the h**s."

Ludwig immediately cackled at the sequence of words he had initiated. Meanwhile, all of the streamers' chats were laughing at xQc's anger appearing early on in the game, before it had really taken off.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

xQc is known for his explosive reactions while gaming. A few months ago, he rage-quit a session of Grand Theft Auto V roleplay after some tension developed between him and other players on the server.

Edited by R. Elahi