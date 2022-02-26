“It’s me Doofenshmirtz”: Twitch streamer Jerma’s impression of Phineas and Ferb villain is shockingly accurate

Many Twitch streamers are also actively pursuing VA work, particularly in anime. A great example of this is jerma985, a Twitch personality who started his career with content creation on Newgrounds, an erstwhile competitor of YouTube. He used to post abdriged versions of "Salty Swamp" with him doing the voiceovers of all the characters simultaneously.

He recently entertained his viewers by doing an impression of the popular villain from Phineas and Ferb, Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

(The clip starts from 1:05:35)

The stream was not scheduled, and the creator just started playing the game and streaming. Due to him being a VA artist, he gets a lot of requests to do different voices, and today many viewers were requesting him to do a Doofenshmirtz voice.

"I actually need to practice this because it would be embrassing if I get it wrong"

After clearing his throat, Jerma launched into the character of the Phineas and Ferb villain.

"It's like 'Oh Perry the Platypus I am going to take over the entire world Perry....noo it's me Doofenshmirtz'"

After doing the impression, the streamer challenged viewers to find someone who could do it better than him.

"That was actually really really good and I would say it's probably the best one you've heard anybody do. I'm not sure you can find somebody on Twitch right now that could do that better than I just did. I have to give myself a bit of credit."

Jerma generally takes all requests that viewers put in the chat, and is a big reason why his following is loyal to him.

Fans react to Jerma985's Doofenshmirtz impression

Fans love Jerma's wacky voices from all the way back to the Newgrounds days, and today is no exception.

Dan Povenmire, the original voice of Dr. Doofenshmirtz, is also a Twitch creator and many fans wanted to get Dan's take on what they thought was an excellent impression

In recent times, Jerma985 has been compared to the breakthrough Twitch Valorant star AverageJonas, who is an Opera singer turned streamer as he also is a VA artist who later joined Twitch.

Interestingly, he was initially unable to make it by doing voiceovers, which led him to streaming, and because of the popularity he gained as a creator he was able to do voiceovers for many popular games like Cryptark and Apotheon.

