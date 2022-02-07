5 Twitch streamers that have also voice acted in anime

Streamers and content creators are people of many talents. One of these talents includes being a voice actor for various things, like anime and movies. Many prominent streamers on Twitch have dived into professional voice acting and have appeared in a number of well-known projects.

Handful of streamers are known to have other talents, but there are a select few who have professionally voiced big-budget anime series. Some of the streamers and personalities who are known for having a great voice include Lily Pichu, Corpse Husband and CDawgVA. Here are five Twitch streamers that have voiced acted in anime.

5 streamers who have professionally voice acted in anime

The following list encapsulates the best-known streamers and content creators who have voice acted in major anime projects. Some of these content creators are established on Twitch, while some of them are more active on YouTube.

1) Erika Harlacher

Erika is a 31 year old American content creator and a professional voice actor. She’s a Los Angeles California based internet personality who streams her content on Twitch and also regularly uploads them to YouTube. She started her streaming career back in 2014 on YouTube and has 164k subscribers. She currently has 63k followers on her Twitch channel.

She used to upload 'Lets Play' video game content where she played Japanese role playing games (JRPG). Her most famous projects include voicing Sasha in Sword Art Online, Keiko Ida in K-On!, Sukuyo Mankanshoku in Kill la Kill and Crusch Karsten/Meili Portroute in Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World.

2) Kayli Mills

Kayli is an American livestreamer and professional voice actor who hails from Michigan, United States. The 27-year-old content creator is known for her artistic streams on Twitch where she draws anime and cartoons. She’s also a lyricist and musician who enjoys playing casual games like Animal Crossing, Pokemon, and The Sims.

Kayli has voiced acting in a number of influential projects. Some of her work include playing the famous character Emilia in Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World, Pyon in Hunter x Hunter, Yunyun in KonoSuba and Kanami in Ghost in a Shell: SAC_2045

3) Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband @Corpse_Husband



From the same creator as Danganronpa & Akudama Drive



I couldn't have asked for a better first role



very honored to be a part of it VERY excited to announce that i will be voicing Ojiro in the English dub for Tribe NineFrom the same creator as Danganronpa & Akudama DriveI couldn't have asked for a better first rolevery honored to be a part of it VERY excited to announce that i will be voicing Ojiro in the English dub for Tribe Nine✨From the same creator as Danganronpa & Akudama DriveI couldn't have asked for a better first rolevery honored to be a part of it❗️ https://t.co/8HyKhQVooo

YouTube star and musician Corpse Husband earlier this month announced that he will be featured and will be working as a voice actor for the English dub of the anime, Tribe Nine.

The musician and content creator announced that he will be playing the role of Ojiro. Tribe Nine has been developed by the producers of the well-known visual novel and game, Danganronpa.

Corpse Husband started his YouTube channel back in 2015 when he started to create content for his channel. He currently sits at 2.69 million subscribers with a total of 231 million channel views.

4) CDawgVA

Connor @CDawgVA



twitch.tv/cdawgva



I'll also be signing limited prints! As well as the other actors!

streamily.com/JoJo?stc=CDawg… I'm going to be host a JoJo voice actor panel this weekend on my twitch channel! I hope to see you guys there.I'll also be signing limited prints! As well as the other actors! I'm going to be host a JoJo voice actor panel this weekend on my twitch channel! I hope to see you guys there.twitch.tv/cdawgvaI'll also be signing limited prints! As well as the other actors!streamily.com/JoJo?stc=CDawg… https://t.co/vGQIuSZMv8

Connor Marc Colquhoun, famously known as CDawgVA, is a Welsh livestreamer who is currently settled in Tokyo, Japan. The 25 year old content creator is known for playing games, doing IRL streams and collaborating with various prominent figures from the streaming space.

Connor or CDawgVA started his career as a cosplayer and then developed and uploaded content around his favourite anime - JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure - on YouTube. He moved to Tokyo, Japan in November 2019 to begin working at Kadokawa’s streamer agency called GeeXPlus.

His most recent project is voice acting as Reiss Vulfe in the anime Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles. His other well-known projects include him playing Gashew Spice in Dragon Ball Z Abridged and Satotz in Hunter x Hunter.

5) LilyPichu

Lily “LilyPichu” is one of the most-famous members of the Los Angeles-based streamer organization, OfflineTV. On February 2, 2022, Lily announced that she would be starring as Yoshi for the English Dub of the anime Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

Aside from voice acting, Lily is an accomplished musician. She was featured in Bella Poarch's 2021 single INFERNO, where she was cast alongside Sub Urban. Her main YouTube channel has a massive following of 2.9 million subscribers with 374 million channel views.

Her other well-known voice-acting projects include her playing the roles of Sprakki/Kafra Staff in Ragnarok Origini, and Miki in Welcome to Demon School.

