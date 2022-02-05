“Queen Poki”: Twitch streamer randomly encounters Pokimane on the street, duo share a cute conversation

Earlier today, a small streamer who goes by the name Nezst encountered Imane "Pokimane" as he livestreamed IRL content for his Twitch audience. As the unexpected encounter took place on the street, the duo shared a cute conversation.

Nezst had lost a beanie of his and thus this was his main objective of the stream. He had lost the beanie in Chinatown but was unable to find it at that location. As he managed to get some leads on it, he scavenged around Los Angeles for it. He had just found the lost beanie and had been streaming it for his audience and when a Twitch star amde an appearance.

“Oh my god! Queen Poki. No way!”

Twitch streamer Nezst unexpectedly encounters Pokimane during his IRL livestream

Nezst was streaming for around three and a half hours, sitting at a cafe in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, when he randomly encountered Imane.

Pokimane was passing by and saw that there was a Twitch streamer who was present in the vicinity. She happily hopped on the stream and exchanged a wholesome conversation.

Nezst noticed Imane walking towards him and greeted her with a head shake. Imane asked him:

“Do you stream on Twitch?”

Nezst replied by saying:

“I do.”

Whe he realised who was standing right in front of him, he exclaimed:

“Wait, are you Pokimane?”

Imane acknowledged and said she was indeed Pokimane. Nezst happily said that it was so nice to meet her and fist bumped her.

“What! Its so nice to meet you.”

Imane waved towards the camera and said hi to his Twitch audience. Pokimane said:

“I’ve rarely seen a streamer here.”

Nezst told her that the place where he was at is considered a streamer hub. He said:

“Really? This is kinda like a streamer center.”

Learning about this location in Los Angeles, Imane mentioned how this was the second time visiting the spot. She said:

"Really! This is my second time here."

Nezst poked a bit of fun at her, saying it was her third time there, to which Imane laughed and said:

"No, this is actually my second time here."

Nezst understood and then mentioned how in his Twitch chat they were all spamming good things about Imane. He said:

“Look, theyre saying Poki we love you.”

Pokimane cheered and again greeted his Twitch chat. She was amused to see how his Twitch chat went all berserk:

“Hi chat! Yeah your chat is all spamming.”

Nezst said that he is still an upcoming and a “baby” streamer. Imane then told how she noticed the streamer from behind saw him interacting with the chat. Imane said:

“No, but that’s so impressive. I saw you like really talking. So I thought this guy has a community!”

Nezst seemed flattered at such a wholesome comment by the Twitch star. He said:

“Haha, I mean yeah, I am alright I guess.”

Imane then asked for the Twitch streamer's name. As he was introducing himself, he gave out some stickers which the streamer carried with him. He reached out to his backpack and handed out a number of stickers.

Imane then mentioned that she had received a lot of stickers in the plaza. She sat down with the streamer and mentioned that she did not have a lot of use of the stickers which she got but they were so cute.

Nezst then mentioned that he has a liking for beanies and three weeks ago he had lost a very expensive beanie which was worth $160. He said that he lost the beanie in Chinatown, Los Angeles. He went to find it and was unable to do so, but he managed to gather some leads about the stolen beanie and thus was looking around for it.

Imane sat for a couple more minutes after exchanging a bunch of stickers and then left.

Fans react to the wholesome interaction between Pokimane and Nezst

Fans on Reddit cherished seeing the wholesome and cute conversation. They mentioned how Nezst remained humble and almost spilled his drink as soon as he noticed Imane.

Nezst is a Mexican-American IRL content creator and streamer from Los Angeles, California. He regularly streams on Twitch and currently has 3,100 followers on his Twitch channel.

