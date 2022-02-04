Is the JiDion vs Pokimane drama over? Exploring their beef as the duo posts a picture together

After a month-long drama, it seems the tension and controversy between streamers and content creators Imane “Pokimane” and Adams “JiDion” have come to an end.

On February 4, 2022, both the streamers got together, with JiDion tweeting a picture of them hanging out and eating burgers. The tweet asked viewers to ask them questions.

WiDion @Jidion6 Ask me and Poki questions Ask me and Poki questions https://t.co/WwG3s8WCuk

Later, Adams went on Instagram and did a livestream, where he clarified that the drama between the two has now settled down and called for peace with Imane. Fans questioned how the controversy suddenly settled down and accused JiDion of staging the controversy.

Has the feud between Pokimane and Jidion ended?

The start

The drama started at the onset of 2022. On January 12, Imane was livestreaming Valorant with her buddies when she noticed that her Twitch chat was being spammed by a number of viewers. She initially speculated that it was some bot network that was attacking her stream, but soon realized it was a hate brigade.

Her chat was being spammed by “L + Ratio.” It was revealed that JiDion had told his viewers to go to Pokimane’s channel and spam it. Due to the severity of the situation, Imane decided to cut short the stream and ended it abruptly. JiDion was banned for fourteen days following this event.

Ninja joins in

Following this Tyler “Ninja” too jumped into the controversy. The Fortnite star offered help to JiDion by stating that he would reduce the ban's duration. Seeing this, Imane took offense and talked about Ninja on her stream. Following this, Ninja and his wife, Jessica, threatened to sue and file a defamation lawsuit against Imane. This was soon settled, and this bit of controversy was resolved.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brand



Dear lordy Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brandDear lordy https://t.co/68eVlgXzUN

JiDion apologizes

On January 18, JiDion uploaded an apology video on his second YouTube channel titled “Dear Poki.” In the video, the content creator started off by saying that he appreciated his fan base and went on to thank them. He further went on to say that he did not want a "LeafyIsHere" community.

Adams mentioned how he sent his viewers to Pokimane's chat to spam "L + Ratio." He concluded the video by saying that he was dropping the whole drama and apologized for the whole ordeal. Further, he asked his audience to drop the issue and move on too. The video garnered a positive reception.

Pokimane acknowledged the apology and replied directly to him by saying she was glad he had apologized and told his viewers to chill.

pokimane @pokimanelol 🏻 i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this 👍🏻

Pokimane and Jidion make peace

Moving to the current situation, it seems both the parties have made peace and have now quashed the beef and the subsequent controversy. On February 4, JiDion uploaded an image on his main Twitter handle, which asked his viewers to ask him and Imane questions. Pokimane was seen sitting next to him in the picture he posted.

Imane directly replied to Jidion’s tweet by mentioning that “it’s bigger than black n white,” hinting that there is a change in the dynamics among both of them and things have taken a positive turn. This somewhat concludes the whole fiasco and feud between them and their respective communities.

Fans react to conflict resolution between Pokimane and JiDion

Fans on Twitter were left confused after seeing how Imane and Adams got together after their feud. They even speculated that JiDion orchestrated the whole drama for more views and clicks.

rhys @rhysghux @Jidion6 I’d like to apologise jideon for putting this only birthday cake @Jidion6 I’d like to apologise jideon for putting this only birthday cake https://t.co/Zek8MBiIIY

pront0 @elpront0 @Jidion6 they need to take photoshop away from y'all lmao @Jidion6 they need to take photoshop away from y'all lmao https://t.co/2iB0nX8rwP

Ferg @Ferg @Jidion6 Dude this guy can be friends with anyone after beef @Jidion6 Dude this guy can be friends with anyone after beef

JiDion provides more context after his viewers' backlash

JiDion later went live on his Instagram account and said he would provide more context in the coming weeks.

Also Read Article Continues below

He clarified by saying that all of the questions that his fans and audience have asked about him orchestrating the drama for clicks will be answered by him in the coming weeks. He had mentioned in his apology video that he does not like to have beef with other streamers and personalities and he is a chill dude.

Edited by R. Elahi