Pokimane’s top 5 most controversial Twitch stream moments

Since the turn of the year, Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been making headlines due to controversies. She has been known to get into feuds with other content creators like JiDion, Ninja, GreekGodX, LeafyIsHere, and many more.

The 25-year-old Twitch star has continued to rise and has attracted a large audience in recent years. She currently has 6.7 million subscribers on YouTube and has a staggering 8.9 million followers on Twitch. She averages 22k viewers per stream and is ranked 72 as an overall Twitch channel.

Due to her outreach and established audience, it is no surprise that she has attracted a lot of drama and controversies. Here's a look at the most controversial moments she has gone through during her streaming career.

Pokimane's life is always brewing with controversies

5) Pokimane vs LeafyIsHere

In 2020, LeafyIsHere targeted Pokimane by claiming that the Twitch star is in a relationship and has a boyfriend. This comment from LeafyIshere sparked a lot of attention and debate. Pokimane’s fanbase and her ‘simp’ army mass reported LeafyIsHere, which got him permanently banned.

Keemstar of DramaAlert joined this controversy and started to make videos reporting about this. Pokimane later addressed the issue by saying that she did not have anything to do with LeafyIsHere’s ban and tried to clear away from the controversy.

4) Pokimane gets called a Clout chaser

pokimane @pokimanelol

debuting vtuber pokimane



twitch.tv/pokimane taking no cam streams to the next level..debuting vtuber pokimane taking no cam streams to the next level..debuting vtuber pokimane 😳twitch.tv/pokimane https://t.co/TKexQ4ZaLy

The controversy again took place in 2020. Pokimane tried to get into the VTuber sphere. As a result of this decision, she was criticized by most of her fans and audience.

Following her hiatus following the LeafyIsHere drama, Pokimane decided to come back by announcing that she would start to live stream as a VTuber. Many people on Twitter targeted this by saying that Pokimane ran out of money and wanted to ride the bandwagon of VTubers. In contrast, others targeted her looks by saying that she tried to hide her physical imperfections.

3) Pokimane makes a misogynistic joke

In 2021, Pokimane came under the radar after a ten-second clip of her went viral when she commented, “women belong in the kitchen”. Although she meant this as a joke, she received a lot of backlash for her statement and was labeled misogynistic.

Due to the clip being cut short and taken out of context, she clarified and apologized for the comments she made by saying it was a “harmless joke”.

2) Twitter accuses Pokimane of overusing AAVE language

imane 💜 @imane sorry for late night tweet but wanted to apologize if i overused aave in my twitch title today, was not aware that some of those terms were aave & didn’t mean it in a mocking way whatsoever.



trying to change the vod title too :) much love to those who brought it to my attention! sorry for late night tweet but wanted to apologize if i overused aave in my twitch title today, was not aware that some of those terms were aave & didn’t mean it in a mocking way whatsoever.trying to change the vod title too :) much love to those who brought it to my attention!

In August of 2021, users on Twitter were enraged at Pokimane's Twitch Video on Demand (VOD) titles where she used particular phrases. AAVE or African American Vernacular English is a term used to define a dialect of people of color in the United States of America.

Her VOD, which has since been deleted, used this vernacular, which offended people. She later apologized by stating that she didn't mean to mock and overuse AAVE language.

1) Pokimane ends her stream early due to hate spam

The most recent controversy was where Pokimane was targeted by a fellow Twitch streamer and YouTuber, JiDionPremium. The drama started at the onset of the year 2022 when JiDion’s viewers flooded Pokimane’s chat by spamming “L + Ratio”. The altercation dejected Pokimane and forced her to stop her stream.

This drama then continued when Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and his wife Jessica Blevins threatened to sue Pokimane on the grounds of defamation. While he was live-streaming, Ninja offered help to JiDion by talking to Twitch and lowering his ban period. This did not sit well with Pokimane, and she decided to speak against Ninja for helping JiDion.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brand



Dear lordy Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brandDear lordy https://t.co/68eVlgXzUN

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, the drama has settled down, and both parties have responded positively to each other. JiDion has apologized to Pokimane via a YouTube video, and Pokimane acknowledged.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar