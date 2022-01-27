"Is that 5000 pages?": Valkyrae shocked by the pileup of Pokimane's unban forms as the latter clicks through

In a recent stream, Imane "Pokimane" Anys was joined by Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstette. The duo was playing Valorant. In the second half of the stream, Pokimane decided to review an unban request from her Twitch chat, a recurring segment in her streams.

Valkyrae was shocked and amused to see the number of unban requests that Pokimane had received over the course of her recent drama. She remarked:

“That’s 5000 unban forms”

After Pokimane was done streaming Valorant for four hours, she decided to take a small break. She used this time to go through her pileup of requests.

Pokimane received 5000 unban requests

Given the magnitude of her recent drama with DiJion, the tremors of that event continue to linger in Pokimane's life. She began reviewing the unban requests 6-hours into her stream.

Pokimane explained her process of handling unban requests to Valkyrae. She said:

“I had to go back through half of my current unban requests just because this is all…”

Valkyrae interrupted her after she noticed 4837 pages of unban requests:

“Is that 5000 pages?!”

Pokimane corrects her by saying:

“5000 unban forms”

Valkyrae, still in shock, with her mouth wide, hears Pokimane continue:

“We’ve deleted a lot. Its been up to like 15,000”

Valkyrae responded by asking:

“15,000 banned?!”

Pokimane corrects her again by saying:

“Not bans. All the people from the recent wave. Legit, pages and pages and pages. Like, these are only the people that requested the bans. So you can only imagine how many people were just…”

She laughed and concluded by saying:

“Coming in the just to get banned”

Fans react to the pileup of unban request

Fans on Reddit were astonished to see the number of unban requests piled up. Some called for her mods to be paid for this.

Pokimane's Twitch chat as she mentions 5000 unban forms

Pokimane is a Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator who has a massive following on both the platforms.

She started her career in 2013 and continues to grow. She is known for playing games like League of Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, Minecraft and Among Us with other content creators like Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Scarra and many more.

