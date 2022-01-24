“Stop trying to discredit my achievements”: Pokimane addresses Ninja-JiDion drama again in recent Twitch stream 

Streamer Pokimane addressed the drama between herself and JiDion as she watched a YouTube video discussing the topic.

Pokimane has been in a drama involving the streamers JiDion and Ninja for the last week. JiDion was banned for sending a hate raid to Poki, and many of his fans blamed her for his Twitch ban. Ninja then mentioned on stream that he would attempt to help the banned streamer by contacting Twitch, and Poki showcased video proof of this to her fans. Ninja's management threatened a defamation lawsuit against her, which she said she would be ready to win.

After all of this, Poki has been discussing the drama on her latest livestreams, which some viewers criticize her for. They claim that she's "milking the drama" for all it's worth, and Poki responded to the claim by affirming their suspicions and adding why she hasn't moved on from the topic.

"To anyone that wants me to move on: One, if i can make some content out of something, it's my prerogative to. Two, I will happily move on once I don't turn my stream on every single day and have randoms be like, "L!L!" And now instead of saying ratio, they've moved on to saying "Radio," 'cause we tried to block the term ratio."

Pokimane continues to defend herself against haters

During the clip of her reacting to the video, she describes how this scenario isn't the first time she's dealt with such behavior, citing her experience with LeafyisHere, where the popular YouTuber was banned for hate speech against Poki and her community. She says that even though people thought she would drop in followers after that drama, her follower count only rose higher:

"So, stop trying to discredit my achievements by being like, 'She has a boyfriend, now everybody unfollow!' 'Cause nobody did, and nobody will, ya weirdos."

While some attempt to frame Pokimane as someone who is using the drama to get views and money, she openly stated that she would stop doing so when the harassment she faces every day dies down. It remains to be seen if the cycle of hate continues. Depending on the outcome, Pokimane may decide to continue discussing the drama, or she may find something else to talk about.

