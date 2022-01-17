Following an unending online hate attack, Pokimane changes her name to "incel slayer" on Twitter

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been subjected to a lot of hate and controversy ever since the beginning of 2022. However, the worst of the lot is the immense hate raid that the streamer has been subjected to ever since she received her first ever Twitch ban.
The OfflineTV star decided that she would not let all the hate dampen her positive spirit. Instead, the wholesome streamer has decided to raise her voice against the misogyny she is facing and has changed her name on Twitter to "incel slayer."
Pokimane changes her Twitter name to speak up against the ongoing hate raids against her
Anys has been very vocal against the ongoing hate attacks that she has been facing online. The attack started when she was banned on Twitch for violating copyright rules. However, the situation got far worse after the streamer's chat was raided by JiDion's viewers on the streamer's instructions, who subsequently got a 14-day ban for doing so. Now, the Twitch streamer's fans have been blaming Poki for his ban and digging up her past to find dirt on her.
However, the Twitch star has very openly retaliated against the hate she has been receiving online, and has chalked it down to people being misogynistic and hating her for being a woman. In a rather dramatic move, she changed her name on Twitter to "incel slayer."
Incels is the term used to refer to men who find themselves unable to attract women romantically, and therefore, end up being hostile towards all women in general. Naturally, naming herself "incel slayer" has elicited a mixed bag of reactions from Twitter.
However, the response was not all positive, since many people believe that it is rather ironic that Poki refers to herself as "incel slayer" when more than half of her fanbase consists of "incels and simps."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Anys has always been well known for being at the center of controversies. However, these misogynistic hate raids are frankly quite uncalled for, especially in 2022. It is fortunate that the streaming community is united in standing up against sexism and misogyny, calling it out wherever they witness it.