Following an unending online hate attack, Pokimane changes her name to "incel slayer" on Twitter

Imane changes her Twitter name after the ongoing hate raid against her (Image via Sportskeeda)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Jan 17, 2022 06:44 PM IST
Feature

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been subjected to a lot of hate and controversy ever since the beginning of 2022. However, the worst of the lot is the immense hate raid that the streamer has been subjected to ever since she received her first ever Twitch ban.

Pokimane shared her displeasure regarding the hate raids she is being subjected to (Image via pokimanelol/Twitter)
The OfflineTV star decided that she would not let all the hate dampen her positive spirit. Instead, the wholesome streamer has decided to raise her voice against the misogyny she is facing and has changed her name on Twitter to "incel slayer."

Pokimane changes her Twitter name to speak up against the ongoing hate raids against her

Anys has been very vocal against the ongoing hate attacks that she has been facing online. The attack started when she was banned on Twitch for violating copyright rules. However, the situation got far worse after the streamer's chat was raided by JiDion's viewers on the streamer's instructions, who subsequently got a 14-day ban for doing so. Now, the Twitch streamer's fans have been blaming Poki for his ban and digging up her past to find dirt on her.

Pokimane says the n-word no one says a thing but as soon as she streams DMCA content everyone freaks out LMAOO. Twitch at its finest
Pokimane can say the N-word because she's African and she can do coke because she's Mediterranean.

However, the Twitch star has very openly retaliated against the hate she has been receiving online, and has chalked it down to people being misogynistic and hating her for being a woman. In a rather dramatic move, she changed her name on Twitter to "incel slayer."

Poki has changed her name on Twitter (Image via pokimanelol/Twitter)
Incels is the term used to refer to men who find themselves unable to attract women romantically, and therefore, end up being hostile towards all women in general. Naturally, naming herself "incel slayer" has elicited a mixed bag of reactions from Twitter.

@pokimanelol @Sykkuno I WAS SO LOST WHEN MY NOTIFICATION SAID “incel slayer tweeted” AND THEN I SAW IT WAS YOU AND I LAUGHED SO HARD! GOOD ON YOU POKI!
@Jidion6 She changed her name to “incel slayer” in response to you getting perma banned, she’s clowning tf out of you, stop giving in https://t.co/u3MfEBV3uc
im dying why did pokimane change her display name to incel slayer 😭😭😭
@pokimanelol @Sykkuno MY QUEEN POKI ALSO AN INCEL SLAYER HER POWER
@pokimanelol im losing my MIND at INCEL SLAYER RN LMFAOOOOOOOO

However, the response was not all positive, since many people believe that it is rather ironic that Poki refers to herself as "incel slayer" when more than half of her fanbase consists of "incels and simps."

"Incel slayer" and the incels be your own fans 😭 https://t.co/6WUdSP0DLc
No way she calling herself incel slayer has she typed up her name on Reddit before https://t.co/cmkBFJuekl
pokimane just changed her twitter name to "incel slayer".. now i like to think i have a deep understanding of the female psyche but im failing to extrapolate a connection between the backlash she received for snorting coke on stream and her somehow making this about incels
if you were really an "incel slayer" you'd kill all your fans i think https://t.co/ckTTOJ7S47
>Calls herself the incel slayer>Privates her 3.7 million follower account and melts at the slightest pushback https://t.co/pZ1R78ejem
“Incel slayer” thats yo fans😭😭 https://t.co/BXArAroP5s

Anys has always been well known for being at the center of controversies. However, these misogynistic hate raids are frankly quite uncalled for, especially in 2022. It is fortunate that the streaming community is united in standing up against sexism and misogyny, calling it out wherever they witness it.

