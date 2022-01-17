Following an unending online hate attack, Pokimane changes her name to "incel slayer" on Twitter

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been subjected to a lot of hate and controversy ever since the beginning of 2022. However, the worst of the lot is the immense hate raid that the streamer has been subjected to ever since she received her first ever Twitch ban.

The OfflineTV star decided that she would not let all the hate dampen her positive spirit. Instead, the wholesome streamer has decided to raise her voice against the misogyny she is facing and has changed her name on Twitter to "incel slayer."

Pokimane changes her Twitter name to speak up against the ongoing hate raids against her

Anys has been very vocal against the ongoing hate attacks that she has been facing online. The attack started when she was banned on Twitch for violating copyright rules. However, the situation got far worse after the streamer's chat was raided by JiDion's viewers on the streamer's instructions, who subsequently got a 14-day ban for doing so. Now, the Twitch streamer's fans have been blaming Poki for his ban and digging up her past to find dirt on her.

100T Choji 🐝 @aka_Choji Pokimane says the n-word no one says a thing but as soon as she streams DMCA content everyone freaks out LMAOO. Twitch at its finest Pokimane says the n-word no one says a thing but as soon as she streams DMCA content everyone freaks out LMAOO. Twitch at its finest

Bob Flag Fan @bobflagfan Pokimane can say the N-word because she's African and she can do coke because she's Mediterranean. Pokimane can say the N-word because she's African and she can do coke because she's Mediterranean.

However, the Twitch star has very openly retaliated against the hate she has been receiving online, and has chalked it down to people being misogynistic and hating her for being a woman. In a rather dramatic move, she changed her name on Twitter to "incel slayer."

Incels is the term used to refer to men who find themselves unable to attract women romantically, and therefore, end up being hostile towards all women in general. Naturally, naming herself "incel slayer" has elicited a mixed bag of reactions from Twitter.

mak @makmoonn @pokimanelol @Sykkuno I WAS SO LOST WHEN MY NOTIFICATION SAID “incel slayer tweeted” AND THEN I SAW IT WAS YOU AND I LAUGHED SO HARD! GOOD ON YOU POKI! @pokimanelol @Sykkuno I WAS SO LOST WHEN MY NOTIFICATION SAID “incel slayer tweeted” AND THEN I SAW IT WAS YOU AND I LAUGHED SO HARD! GOOD ON YOU POKI!

Back In Blood🩸 @GetBackInBlood @Jidion6 She changed her name to “incel slayer” in response to you getting perma banned, she’s clowning tf out of you, stop giving in @Jidion6 She changed her name to “incel slayer” in response to you getting perma banned, she’s clowning tf out of you, stop giving in https://t.co/u3MfEBV3uc

Cadrega @bluecatbanjo im dying why did pokimane change her display name to incel slayer im dying why did pokimane change her display name to incel slayer 😭😭😭

ᶜʸ @4strozmbie @pokimanelol @Sykkuno MY QUEEN POKI ALSO AN INCEL SLAYER HER POWER @pokimanelol @Sykkuno MY QUEEN POKI ALSO AN INCEL SLAYER HER POWER

cennah @cennaha @pokimanelol im losing my MIND at INCEL SLAYER RN LMFAOOOOOOOO @pokimanelol im losing my MIND at INCEL SLAYER RN LMFAOOOOOOOO

However, the response was not all positive, since many people believe that it is rather ironic that Poki refers to herself as "incel slayer" when more than half of her fanbase consists of "incels and simps."

Follow @Yotsuyapilled🐉 @Dr4g0n727fanacc "Incel slayer" and the incels be your own fans "Incel slayer" and the incels be your own fans 😭 https://t.co/6WUdSP0DLc

Jahren gng ❄️🅿️ @Jahrihanna No way she calling herself incel slayer has she typed up her name on Reddit before No way she calling herself incel slayer has she typed up her name on Reddit before https://t.co/cmkBFJuekl

Jocasta 🎀🎃 @ayygiocasta pokimane just changed her twitter name to "incel slayer".. now i like to think i have a deep understanding of the female psyche but im failing to extrapolate a connection between the backlash she received for snorting coke on stream and her somehow making this about incels pokimane just changed her twitter name to "incel slayer".. now i like to think i have a deep understanding of the female psyche but im failing to extrapolate a connection between the backlash she received for snorting coke on stream and her somehow making this about incels

𝘊𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘙o𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯 🥂♡ @punchbaggf333 if you were really an "incel slayer" you'd kill all your fans i think if you were really an "incel slayer" you'd kill all your fans i think https://t.co/ckTTOJ7S47

ChilliHeaven @HeavenChilli >Calls herself the incel slayer

>Privates her 3.7 million follower account and melts at the slightest pushback >Calls herself the incel slayer>Privates her 3.7 million follower account and melts at the slightest pushback https://t.co/pZ1R78ejem

Anys has always been well known for being at the center of controversies. However, these misogynistic hate raids are frankly quite uncalled for, especially in 2022. It is fortunate that the streaming community is united in standing up against sexism and misogyny, calling it out wherever they witness it.

