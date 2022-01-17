“There is no one who goes through as much drama”: Valkyrae reacts to Pokimane’s hate-raid controversy

Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter responded to the controversy involving Imane “Pokimane” Anys and YouTuber Jidon “Jidion” Adams during a recent livestream.

Pokimane and her fellow creators were in the middle of a Valorant stream when she found herself at the receiving end of a “hate-raid” from Jidion. Valkyrae suggested that the raid was meant to attract attention.

Jidion later claimed that the hate-raid was meant to express his frustration with Poki, who had recently been banned on Twitch due to streaming DMCA-able content. Rae suggested that he was looking to attract attention and organized the raid for clout.

Valkyrae accuses Jidion of organizing Pokimane hate-raid to gain clout

The 100 Thieves co-owner was unhappy with the recent controversy. She claimed the incident had been affecting her for quite some time and believed that Jidion’s hate-raid was an example of both misogyny and harassment:

“I am feeling pretty sad. The whole Poki thing that happened is so depressing that it’s been affecting me all day today. I feel so bad for her, and just the blatant harassment and misogyny, and how this dude just entirely benefits from it. I can’t stop thinking about it.”

Valkyrae and Pokimane are close friends who often collaborate on different types of content. The former claimed that Poki was still the number 1 female streamer in the world, which is why people tend to use her for clout:

“There is no one that goes through as much drama as she (Pokimane) does because of the position that she is in. Because she is the number 1 female streamer in the world, people just use her for clout, they just use her for views, and blatantly, it’s crazy.”

Jidion only recently partnered with Twitch but ended up organizing the hate-raid during his first stream as a verified creator on the platform. He is pretty popular on YouTube, where he has 3.51 million subscribers.

However, Rae claimed that he was still looking for clout on Twitch:

“This is such an interesting situation because this dude is so popular on YouTube already. But he didn’t have a presence on Twitch, and the first thing he does when he gets partnered is hate-raid her. People are like, ‘oh, he doesn’t need clout, he is already clouted’. Do you really think he is settling? I don’t think so. It’s pure content. It just baffles my mind what people will do for clout and success. You know what I mean?”

The 30-year-old finished by claiming that she was in awe of how Pokimane had handled the entire situation. Rae revealed she had been talking to Poki since the incident and encouraged her viewers to send the latter some “love”:

“She is just so well-spoken, and I am just in awe of how well she holds herself. You know, the way she talks about it? Send her some love, man. I can’t believe the stuff she has been through in the past few years.”

The Washington native was thoroughly unimpressed with the hate-raid and convinced that Jidion organized it simply because he was looking for extra attention. As the comments suggest, most of her viewers seemed to agree and claimed that Pokimane should not have been at the receiving end of the harassment.

