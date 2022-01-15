“I hate everybody”: xQc has his say on the Pokimane harassment drama, provides an interesting theory

Many popular streamers have been sharing their takes on the Pokimane harassment controversy, and xQc has been the latest to do so.

While most streamers have explained that it is important to call out misogyny whenever they see it, the former Overwatch pro believes that people should not be toxic to someone simply because of their gender.

Toast @DisguisedToast I get striked for DMCA



“what an idiot”



Poki gets striked for DMCA



“STUPID LEECH BITCH LAZY NO CONTENT TRASH MORON CAN’T MAKE ANT CONTENT WEARS MAKEUP FAT UGLY-“



xQc made it clear that if people are being toxic towards others, it should be for their actions alone.

xQc believes people should not be toxic towards Pokimane or other women because of their gender

During a recent livestream, the Twitch star addressed the issue that has been taking the streaming community by storm lately. He issued a disclaimer saying that his take was going to be different from the others, and if that led to him being canceled, he was okay with it.

The French-Canadian streamer explained that while he was arguably one of the most toxic Twitch streamers in the community, he was not toxic towards anybody because of their gender:

"It’s not about harassing the queen, or harassing Pokimane, or harassing women. It’s about harassing anybody. If you’re going to be an idiot and a moron to a woman or to a man, don’t make it about the fact that they’re a woman or a man."

xQc continued by saying that it should not be hard to be toxic or nice to others for their actions instead of their gender:

"I hate everybody, but I don't make it about that, though. If I end up hating or making a toxic remark to a woman, it’s not because it’s a woman. It has nothing to do with it. It’s the same way if I said something to a male."

Concluding his point, the streamer stated that he believed everybody should be treated equally, irrespective of whether they are a man or woman. Fans also seem to agree with xQc's point of view, showing their support for the same.

Although his take was more or less similar to what other streamers have been saying, xQc's approach to the topic was quite different. Pokimane has been having a rough year so far, but it's heartwarming to see the number of streamers supporting her during this time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish