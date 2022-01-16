The Internet's hatred towards Pokimane prompts thousands to defend her against 'misogyny'

Pokimane has recently been subjected to a lot of hatred on the internet after her first-ever Twitch ban earlier this year. The streamer was banned for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender on her channel. This goes against Twitch's DMCA policies.
However, after her return, she was subjected to hate raids by a streamer called Jidionpremium, who sent his viewers to raid Poki's chat. This has prompted many streamers to come to Anys' defense, calling out the blatant misogyny that the OfflineTV star is being subjected to.
Fans and streamers defend Pokimane against misogyny on the Internet
Ever since her Twitch ban, Pokimane has been subjected to a lot of hatred and misogynistic comments on the internet, where people went to the extent of celebrating her suspension.
However, Pokimane's fans and fellow streamers soon came to her defense, calling out the blatant misogyny in the celebratory tweets. Soon after Pokimane, Disguised Toast also got banned for the same offense. However, people's approach to his ban was quite different, which prompted Toast to point it out as well.
xQc, who has a reputation for being a toxic streamer, also shared his opinion on the issue. He explained that although he is very unhealthy as a streamer, his toxicity is not because of someone's gender. He believes that people should be friendly to others or toxic to others depending on their actions and not their gender, which is a thought his fans highly agreed upon.
However, apart from other streamers, Pokimane's fans also came to her defense, suggesting that there was no way people could be hating on Pokimane for someone getting a Twitch suspension for raiding her chat.
Pokimane's fans and fellow streamers have made it abundantly clear that they will not stay silent while misogynists choose to harass the streamer simply for being a successful female streamer.
It is also worth noting that Pokimane is not the only streamer who has been subjected to misogyny lately. Popular streamer NRG Lulu recently received a Twitter suspension for calling out a Twitter user who kept harassing her and making sexist remarks about her success.
Naturally, this did not sit well with her or other streamers, reiterating the importance of calling out misogyny whenever people spotted it.