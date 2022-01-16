The Internet's hatred towards Pokimane prompts thousands to defend her against 'misogyny'

Pokimane has recently been subjected to a lot of hatred on the internet after her first-ever Twitch ban earlier this year. The streamer was banned for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender on her channel. This goes against Twitch's DMCA policies.

However, after her return, she was subjected to hate raids by a streamer called Jidionpremium, who sent his viewers to raid Poki's chat. This has prompted many streamers to come to Anys' defense, calling out the blatant misogyny that the OfflineTV star is being subjected to.

Fans and streamers defend Pokimane against misogyny on the Internet

Ever since her Twitch ban, Pokimane has been subjected to a lot of hatred and misogynistic comments on the internet, where people went to the extent of celebrating her suspension.

Mid Account McGee @NotTheWoz_ POKIMANE HAS BEEN BANNED FROM TWITCH



A DAY OF CELEBRATION

YOITSMORBIUSINPAIN @ITSYOBOITOM1 POKIMANE GOT BANNED OFF TWITCH FOR BASICALLY LETTING HER STREAM WATCH EPISODES OF AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER FOR FREE LMAO

However, Pokimane's fans and fellow streamers soon came to her defense, calling out the blatant misogyny in the celebratory tweets. Soon after Pokimane, Disguised Toast also got banned for the same offense. However, people's approach to his ban was quite different, which prompted Toast to point it out as well.

Toast @DisguisedToast I get striked for DMCA



"what an idiot"



Poki gets striked for DMCA



"STUPID LEECH BITCH LAZY NO CONTENT TRASH MORON CAN'T MAKE ANT CONTENT WEARS MAKEUP FAT UGLY-"



you can shit on me for watching anime, but some people are using this as a reason to be sexist and hateful to her

Mizkif @REALMizkif Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022.



And It's even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she's being treated poorly because they'll be called a "simp"

yoojin 🌱 @yoojpls casual sexism in this industry is saying everyone in my chat is down bad for me, implying that people only watch my streams because they view me as a potential object of affection, not because i'm funny or work hard to create a chill environment or better at the game than average

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions Catching up on this @pokimanelol "controversy" is pretty rich - dude gets banned for hate raiding her stream, says and does obvious misogynistic things, and then people like keemstar are blaming her for him getting banned. fuck all these weak ass men who can't handle themselves

Peter Park @peterparkTV



If you're a "content" creator who's identity revolves around harassment and hatred, you're disgusting and don't deserve a platform



Anyway stan @pokimanelol , I'm a simp, L + ratio + 0 viewers etc Fucking wild that being against misogyny can still generate so much controversy

xQc, who has a reputation for being a toxic streamer, also shared his opinion on the issue. He explained that although he is very unhealthy as a streamer, his toxicity is not because of someone's gender. He believes that people should be friendly to others or toxic to others depending on their actions and not their gender, which is a thought his fans highly agreed upon.

However, apart from other streamers, Pokimane's fans also came to her defense, suggesting that there was no way people could be hating on Pokimane for someone getting a Twitch suspension for raiding her chat.

𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕯𝖊𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖔 @nicholasdeorio So someone went after Pokimane unprovoked entirely for attention and got a 14 day ban on Twitch for what the platform basically defines targeted harassment as? And we are blaming Pokimane for this?

poopernoodle @poopernoodle the fact that there are still people denying that pokimane faces blatant misogyny in this industry on a daily basis?



she gets harassed in ways that no male creator would, and the language that people use to describe her and her actions differs greatly to what they use with men

flori🥚 @florigoaway pokimane has always been harassed but right now….it seems unimaginable she deserves better, no male creator would be treated this shitty and it really just is misogynistic views. there's no "real" reason to hate her. she's just a woman.

Danger to Society @aDanger2Society A dude sends his viewers to hate raid Pokimane and gets a 14 day ban, changes his pfp on twitter to an old picture of her, effectively encouraging his fans to continue the harassment, and SOMEHOW this ban is not a perma? He's still partnered???



Make it make sense.

nao @naololl jidion got banned for sending his viewers to go hate raid to pokimane and now they're upset cause he got banned? like wtf did u expect dumbasses

Pokimane's fans and fellow streamers have made it abundantly clear that they will not stay silent while misogynists choose to harass the streamer simply for being a successful female streamer.

It is also worth noting that Pokimane is not the only streamer who has been subjected to misogyny lately. Popular streamer NRG Lulu recently received a Twitter suspension for calling out a Twitter user who kept harassing her and making sexist remarks about her success.

Naturally, this did not sit well with her or other streamers, reiterating the importance of calling out misogyny whenever people spotted it.

