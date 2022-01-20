“He’s afraid of the repercussions”: Pokimane calls Ninja out for his actions in the JiDion hate-raid controversy

Today, Pokimane talked about Ninja's involvement in the feud between her and JiDion, claiming that he isn't taking a hard stance on the subject out of fear of losing his audience.

Pokimane and Ninja have had a unique situation brewing between them, and not in a good way. Poki is accusing Ninja of trying to help streamer JiDion get his ban reduced on Twitch, showing proof of his verbal commitment to do so. JiDion was banned for sending a hate raid to Poki earlier this week, and he has since apologized for his actions, which Poki accepted.

Ninja on stream stated that he would send a text to his Twitch partner manager, the middleman between Twitch and himself. Immortalized in a video recording, he then told his chat that he had sent the text and said he couldn't promise anything, but he'd try. The video was flaunted by Poki, who found it distasteful that he would be supporting someone who was clearly in the wrong.

Pokimane receives threat of lawsuit by Ninja's wife

Soon after Pokimane started showing proof of Ninja stating he would help, Ninja's wife and manager, Jessica Blevins, reached out to Poki, trying to get her to stop playing the videos on stream. She then later received a threat of a lawsuit for defamation of character.

Poki tweeted out an image of the direct message to show how Jessica was acting:

On today's stream, she talked about the drama even more, claiming that Ninja cares very little about the overall problem of misogyny on Twitch, and only cares about keeping his viewers.

"Ninja probably noticed 'Oh my god! (JiDion's) viewers are the same people that watch me play Fortnite. I can't upset them, I can't stand up against misogyny, that could kill my brand!' He's afraid of the repercussions for standing up against hate raiding and misogyny, that's the baseline bro! The bar is on the ground and you can't step over it!"

Users on Twitter shared their mixed reactions to the statement, with both sides of the argument weighing in on the clip.

It seems like Pokimane isn't taking the lawsuit threat very seriously at all, with other creators on the internet also sharing that this case has no chance of moving forward.

But will this attitude from Poki change, or will she continue to defy Ninja and his wife's demands to stop spreading video evidence? Will Ninja or his team speak out about the situation, or will Poki's prediction about him staying silent be correct?

With Pokimane saying more and more about the situation on streams, it seems like a development could be available within the next coming days, or even hours.

