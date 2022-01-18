Ninja and his wife Jessica Blevins considering “suing” Pokimane for character defamation

Recent developments in the Imane "Pokimane" Anys controversy involving JiDion "Jidionpremium" and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins have taken quite a turn, with the possibility of legal action being thrown about.

During a recent Twitch stream, she spoke about the messages she received from both Ninja and his wife regarding their involvement in the Jidionpremium controversy.

Later on, Pokimane uploaded a crucial piece of evidence bringing into question legal threats made in her direction.

Pokimane shows texts from Ninja and his wife Jessica Blevins

After the incidents that went down during the Jidionpremium controversy, which involved Pokimane and Ninja, things have taken quite a turn, with the spotlight moving from JiDion to Ninja.

Anys went live to explain more about the situation as a whole, talking about Ninja's specific involvement in an attempt to save Jidionpremium from a harsh punishment from Twitch, as he had allegedly texted his Twitch representative about the same.

However, Ninja and his wife didn't take to the accusation from Anys very lightly. The Fortnite streamer ended up texting Anys (who was mid-stream), swearing on his "grandfather's life" that he didn't text his Twitch representative. He proceeded to tell her that she was "making a big mistake."

Anys showed the texts as soon as she received them. During the same stream, she also spoke about the texts she got from Ninja's wife, Jessica Blevins. A screenshot of the message was uploaded by Anys herself to her official Twitter account.

According to Jessica Blevins, Ninja sent no such text to his representative and only said he did so to stop "harassment in his chat from Jidion's viewers." She spoke about defamation, saying that she involved their legal team in the matter.

However, during her stream, Anys had played a clip of Ninja allegedly committing the same act he and his wife said he did not do.

In the clip, Ninja can be heard saying the following:

"Alright, I sent the text. I can't- I don't promise a goddamn thing. Because at the end of the day, what happened happened."

Anys later replied to her own tweet, stating that she would accept the explanation that he was only pretending to message his representative.

pokimane ⚔️ @pokimanelol 🏻 i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened 👍🏻

Ludwig, MrBeast, Valkyrae and more react to Jessica Blevins' message

After Pokimane uploaded a tweet from Jessica Blevins messaging her about initiating legal action, several streamers responded with a mix of confusion and amusement at what had taken place.

Toast @DisguisedToast @pokimanelol this is the only ninja i'll be watching on twitch @pokimanelol this is the only ninja i'll be watching on twitch https://t.co/a1r2V3SQs9

Paladin @PaladinAmber @pokimanelol how is it deformation of character if he quite literally said it lmaooooooooo what in the entitled streamer shit is this @pokimanelol how is it deformation of character if he quite literally said it lmaooooooooo what in the entitled streamer shit is this

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @pokimanelol I’ve never felt so much second hand embarrassment and I hang out with @JustaMinx like all the time @pokimanelol I’ve never felt so much second hand embarrassment and I hang out with @JustaMinx like all the time

⊹ celine @starsmitten_ @pokimanelol Makes you wonder how many smaller content creators might’ve gotten sent a threatening message like this and they were never able to tell the tale 🤧 @pokimanelol Makes you wonder how many smaller content creators might’ve gotten sent a threatening message like this and they were never able to tell the tale 🤧

Many content creators seemed perplexed by Jessica's message, as there was indisputable proof that Ninja had at least spoken about attempting to help Jidionpremium through texting his Twitch representative.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the debate lies in whether Ninja went through with his words and did it or if he was only joking or pretending to do so.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha