"Nothing but love": Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, Ethan Klein, and more speak out after recent hate wave towards Pokimane

Following the recent controversies involving Imane "Pokimane" Evans with both JiDion "Jidionpremium" Adams and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, many content creators have spoken out against the slew of hate and misogynistic comments received by her and others.

The content creator has recently been the target of a hate raid from Jidionpremium. She was also accused of being favored by Twitch after receiving a more lenient length of suspension in comparison to Disguised Toast, which was later revealed to be a misunderstanding.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae



nothing but love & respect for poki + everybody speaking out against it unfortunate how a creator who’s content involves harassment/hatred ultimately gives them the attention/exposure they want at the expense of others. misogyny in this industry is not new & obviously not ok.nothing but love & respect for poki + everybody speaking out against it unfortunate how a creator who’s content involves harassment/hatred ultimately gives them the attention/exposure they want at the expense of others. misogyny in this industry is not new & obviously not ok.nothing but love & respect for poki + everybody speaking out against it♥️

Pokimane hit with misogynistic and sexist comments

Imane has seemingly not caught a break as of late, having been the target of multiple waves of hate due to a variety of reasons.

The recent controversy with Jidionpremium sparked a major debate, with streamers speaking out in favor of her and against the misogyny and sexism that is deeply rooted in the online streaming industry as a whole.

Screenshot via Twitter/JakeSucky

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye In this household we respect strong, successful women.

The amount of harassment they have to go through online for just simply existing is crazy. In this household we respect strong, successful women. The amount of harassment they have to go through online for just simply existing is crazy.

Mizkif @REALMizkif Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022.



And It's even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she's being treated poorly because they'll be called a "simp" Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022. And It's even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she's being treated poorly because they'll be called a "simp"

Screenshots via Twitter

Many female content creators directly responded to Imane's original tweet about the situation, agreeing with her take and talking about their own frustrations and aggressions they've faced in the industry.

Ludwig Ahgren also spoke out, making a video to explain the context of the situation and voicing out his support for the creator. During his own stream, Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Ray told people to "leave her alone."

Later on, Imane tweeted out a "thank you" to everyone that came out and supported her.

Pokimane's tweet from her now-private account (Screenshot via Twitter)

Disguised Toast has also clarified the situation regarding the length of his ban, publicly apologizing to Imane for inadvertently causing her to receive hate.

The timing of her suspension and Disguised Toast's falsely-claimed 30 day suspension along with the recent Jidionpremium controversy confused many.

Several Twitter users in the dark assumed streamers to be terming criticism of her DMCA rule-breaking to be the "misogynistic comments" they were referring to in their tweets. However, they were quickly corrected by others.

Jidionpremium sends his viewers to raid Pokimane

During his latest stream, the prank YouTuber had sent his viewers to spam "L + Ratio" in her chat as Pokimane was streaming Valorant.

They later spun out of control and allegedly began sending hateful messages to her viewers as well. Pokimane eventually ended the stream, upset over the messages she and her viewers received.

When the controversy started picking up heat, Jidionpremium changed his Twitter profile picture to one of Imane without makeup. He also went on several rants after the act, standing by what he had done.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since he broke Twitch's TOS, Jidionpremium's Twitch account received a 14-day suspension, after which he will be able to return. Following this, an already-strong wave of hate comments against Imane began to ramp up, with many pinning the blame for Jidionpremium's suspension on her.

Edited by Siddharth Satish