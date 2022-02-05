“Poor Chompy man”: Mizkif’s cat’s antics while sitting on floor are truly hilarious

Matthew “Mizkif” was recently joined by fellow Twitch streamer Cyr. They were livestreaming and reacting to content when the latter noticed Matthew’s cat Chompy sitting in a weirdly funny manner.

Mizkif instantly zoomed in on his cat to highlight it to his viewers in the Twitch chat, saying:

“Dude, poor Chompy man.”

Mizkif’s cat entertains his audience as he streams

VOD for the clip starts at 03:03:55

The star streamer was livestreaming for around three hours when the incident occurred. Miz was trying out new content for his stream, where he asked his offline Twitch chat to submit their favorite short videos or TikToks. If any of the sent videos made the streamer laugh, he would give that viewer $100 as a cash prize.

Matthew was joined by his video editor and other content creators, including Emiru and Cyr. They then got a whiteboard to write down the names of the viewers who would receive said cash prize for the videos they sent through.

After reacting to fan-sent content for almost three hours, Cyr noticed how Chompy was sitting behind the whiteboard and pointed at the pet. He exclaimed by saying:

“Chompy is sitting like a human right now!”

Matthew then instantly pointed his stream camera at his pet and asked:

“Why is Chompy sitting like a human?”

Questioning Chompy’s posture, Cyr said:

“He has two legs poked out.”

As they observed the cat, Chompy started to groom itself in a very questionable manner. Both streamers burst out laughing seeing such behavior.

Chompy makes the stream laugh with his questionable self-grooming practices (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

As the duo laughed while looking at Chompy, Matthew said:

“He gets too much s**t. He doesn’t deserve any of it.”

The two couldn’t stop laughing at the whole situation. Miz tried to get his pet to sit upright in a normal posture and said:

“Chompy come on. Chompy! Hey! Chompy!”

The cat didn’t bother listening to Matthew, so he took matters into his own hands and went over to it to make him sit properly. Miz laid the cat down and petted it for a while, with Cyr joining him.

Fans react to Mizkif’s cat’s hilarious shenanigans

Fans on Reddit were elated to see such a happy and jovial moment on stream. Some questioned if Chompy’s breed is inherently plump or if it is overweight.

For those unaware, Matthew is a 26-year-old American Twitch livestreamer and YouTube content creator. He is a co-founder of the popular streamer organization, One True King (OTK).

