"It's really not that bad": Emiru humorously panics after value of her Facebook stock investment drops by $40,000

Emily “Emiru,” earlier today while streaming, was shocked to see her stock investment. She was told by her chat and audience to have a look at her investment and value of Facebook’s stocks.

After seeing the red numbers on the dashboard, she hilariously panicked and tried to cope with the loss. When she found out that her investment had dropped by $40,000, she said:

“It’s really not that bad. I can recover from it.”

Emiru gets stunned after checking her stock investment

Emiru had just started her daily livestream and was about half an hour into the stream. As she was preparing to continue her stream, she talked about how something else had happened to her during the past week. She mentioned that she had been investing in the stock market and something had happened to her stock portfolio.

As she continued to talk about it, she revealed that she had invested in Facebook. She then opened her Robinhood dashboard and visibly panicked after showing it to her Twitch audience.

To initiate the reveal of her portfolio, she picked a song which suited this scene from her playlist and said:

“Wait, I gotta pick the song, wait.”

She laughed and picked a song and continued:

“I was devastated about this. It’s going to be fine.”

A viewer in her chat asked which stock she was talking about, and she said:

“Facebook.”

As she showed and opened her Robinhood dashboard, she started to panic and tried to cope by saying:

“It’s really not that bad. It’s really not that bad. It’s really not that bad!”

The streamer finally revealed her net loss and her chat went berserk at that moment. She facepalmed as she showed how she had lost $43,932, around 37% of her investment in the past month.

She continued to repeat how it was not that bad and started to panic a lot at this point. She picked up her laptop which was laying at her side, covered her face with it, and kind of slammed it next to her.

Facebook’s parent company Meta reported that it witnessed its daily active users decline for the first time during the company’s history. In the financial quarter of October-December, Facebook revealed that the company had witnessed a drop of half a million active users, from 1.930 billion in July-September to 1.929 billion in October-December.

This was one of the main reasons behind the drop in share price from $323 on February 2nd to $241 on February 3rd, 2022.

Fans react to Emiru losing such a large amount of money

Users on Reddit were recalling their own experiences in stock markets and were giving advice to the streamer. They mentioned that the streamer’s loss was not a big deal and they were rookie numbers.

Emiru is a 24 year old American Twitch streamer and content creator. She is known for playing League of Legends and cosplaying on her main Twitch channel. On January 3, 2021, she joined the popular streamer organization One True King (OTK), owned by Mizkif, Asmongold, Esfand, Rich Campbell and Tips Out.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan