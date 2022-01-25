Which games did Emiru stream on Twitch in 2021?

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" Schunk rose to mainstream popularity on the platform in 2021, even moving into Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's place and joining his organization, One True King (OTK).

Schunk is a passionate player of League of Legends, but occasionally dives into other titles as well. This list will detail five of Emiru's most-streamed games in 2021.

Note: Data mentioned is taken from Twitch Tracker.

Which games did Emiru stream the most in 2021?

5) Legends of Runeterra

Sitting at 7.1 hours of stream time, Legends of Runeterra marks Emiru's fifth most-streamed game of the year. Having only played it on stream a few times, she had an average of 3k viewers and peaked at 13.8k.

Schunk mainly played the game for Twitch's yearly gaming competition, Twitch Rivals. She last streamed the game in 2021 on July 28 and has not revisited it since.

4) Monopoly Plus

Schunk streamed Monopoly Plus for 9.1 hours, having around 5k viewers per stream and peaking at 14.5k.

Schunk played the game with friends, including Mizkif, Alexandra "BotezLive" Botez, Blaire "QTCinderella," and Vincent "Cyr" Cyr, among others.

3) Eternal Return

Emiru streamed 19.7 hours of the multiplayer survival-arena title in 2021, making it her third most-streamed title of the year.

For her Eternal Return streams, the streamer averaged around 2.7k viewers per stream and peaked at 4.7k viewers. She last played the game on September 27, 2021.

2) Super Mario 64

The old Nintendo 64 title is Schunk's second most-streamed title of 2021, having streamed it for 43.3 hours.

She often played the game with Mizkif and several others, who helped her speedrun through the game. She participated in several speed-running challenges against several OTK members, including Mizkif and Sukbheer "EsfandTV" Brar.

1) League of Legends

Schunk's most-streamed game of 2021 is undoubtedly League of Legends, with a whopping 227 hours in a single year.

During her League of Legends streams, she maintained around 2k to 4k viewers and hit a peak of 22k viewership. League of Legends is her most-streamed game overall as well, having streamed over 1.85k hours of the title throughout her career.

